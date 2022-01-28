Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions increased in December 2021

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Balance Sheet and Interest Rates of Monetary Financial Institutions, December 2021

Today, the Bank of Lithuania published the monetary financial institution (MFI) balance sheet and interest rate data for December 2021, which show that:

deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose1 by €875.5 million over the month. Household2, financial sector3 and non-financial corporation deposits increased by €881.4 million, €142.6 million and €140 million respectively, while general government deposits declined by €288.5 million over the month. At the end of December 2021, deposits of these sectors amounted to €20.9 billion, €1.0 billion, €9.5 billion and €3.1 billion respectively (see Chart 1);

overnight deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations with credit institutions increased by €886.6 million and €167.6 million respectively over the month, to €17.0 billion and €9.3 billion respectively;

loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents increased by €199.7 million over the month. Loans to Lithuanian households, the financial sector, non-financial corporations and general government grew by €109.7 million, €52.6 million, €31.1 million and €6.3 million respectively. At the end of December 2021, loans to these sectors amounted to €12.3 billion, €1.5 billion, €8.7 billion and €361.6 million respectively (see Chart 2);

loans for house purchase and other purposes granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian households grew by €111.5 million and €3.3 million respectively, while loans for consumption decreased by €5.0 million - to €10.2 billion, €1.3 billion and €775.4 million respectively (see Chart 3);

interest rates4 on new business of loans5 granted to households by credit institutions went up by 0.08 percentage point to 3.16%. Interest rates on loans for other purposes rose by 0.30 percentage point, while those on loans for consumption and for house purchase fell by 0.23 and 0.02 percentage point respectively. In December 2021, interest rates on these loans comprised 5.48%, 7.72% and 2.04% respectively (see Chart 4).

Since March 2020 (the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic), deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions have increased by 9.4 billion, with household, non-financial corporation, general government and financial sector deposits growing by €5.9 billion, €2.9 billion, €393.1 million and €200.7 million respectively. Meanwhile, loans to Lithuanian residents by credit institutions went up by 1.9 billion, with loans to households, financial sector and general government growing by €1.8 billion, €373.8 million and €8.2 million respectively and loans to non-financial corporations declining by €215.9 million.

Since April 2021, loans to Lithuanian residents granted by credit institutions have been growing more rapidly, while deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions have been growing slower, with loans and deposits increasing by €2.2 billion and €1.9 billion respectively.

Use the My Data Sets tool to create your own data sets, which are saved in your account and automatically updated as soon as they are published.

1 Unless otherwise specified, monthly changes in euro are presented as transactions, i.e. they are calculated by taking the difference between end-of-month outstanding amounts and then removing the effects of revaluation adjustments, exchange rate adjustments, loan write-offs and reclassifications.

2 The household sector consists of households and non-profit institutions serving households.

3 The financial sector consists of Lithuania's investment funds and other financial intermediaries, as well as insurance undertakings and pension funds.

4 Weighted interest rates on new business during the reporting month, in percentages per annum.

5 New business covers financial contracts that specify for the first time the interest rate on a loan, and existing loan contracts which were renegotiated. New business does not cover revolving loans and overdrafts, as well as credit card debt.

Download in PDF (108.7 KB download icon)

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aREKA INDUSTRIAL PLC : Reka Cables enters the fast-growing electric car charging market in Denmark
AQ
08:45aBADGER METER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:45aUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:45a4FINANCE S.A. : 4finance EUR 2025 bond put option notification
EQ
08:43aMONSENSO A/S : Norddjurs municipality in Denmark joins a successful back-to-work program supported with the Monsenso digital health solution
PU
08:43aEMPRESAS CMPC S A : Material Fact - Agreement with Neltume Ports
PU
08:43aCIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE : Calendar of events for 2022
PU
08:43aAECOM : Automated Bus Consortium issues request for proposals to procure full-size highly automated buses
PU
08:43aNational Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) 2022-2028 Launched
PU
08:43aRED STAR EXPRESS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump again as January rout rumbles on
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Nokia Oyj : , China Mobile and MediaTek achieve new 5G Standalone speed..

HOT NEWS