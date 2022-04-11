Log in
Depp, Heard arrive at court for U.S. libel trial

04/11/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
STORY: Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referencing him, and that the piece damaged his film career and reputation.

Juror selection completed on Monday and opening statements are slated to begin on Tuesday.

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse, saying in his lawsuit that Heard's claims were an "elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career."

Heard has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.

Her counterclaim will be decided as part of the trial, which could last for six weeks. Heard is seeking $100 million in damages from Depp, according to court papers.

The U.S. trial comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.


© Reuters 2022
