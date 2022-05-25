Depp refutes Heard's claims as 'ludicrous, painful'

Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand to refute his ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in their multi-million dollar defamation battle.

"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of."

Heard was on the stand for four days detailing violent encounters with a drunk and aggressive Johnny Depp. At one point she said she thought her nose was broken.

Depp on Wednesday was asked to describe what it was like to listen to those accusations leveled at him in court:

"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false."

And there was more star power on Wednesday.

British model Kate Moss appeared by video to quash what Amber Heard called 'rumors' of an altercation in Jamaica when Moss was dating Depp in the 90s.

"As I left the room I slid down the stairs. And I hurt my back. (flash) He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Q: Did Mr. Depp push you in any way down the stairs? "No."

Q: During the course of your relationship did he ever push you down any stairs? "No. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Depp in earlier testimony told jurors that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the one who turned violent.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, saying she defamed him when - in a Washington Post opinion piece - she said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a "hoax."