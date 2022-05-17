Depp's lawyers press Heard about knife, love notes

Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked jurors to examine the knife Heard bought for the actor in 2012, having testified that Depp had already become violent toward her by that time.

VASQUEZ: "That's the knife you gave to the man who was hitting you, right Ms. Heard?"

HEARD: "I wasn't worried he was gonna stab me with it when I gave it to him, that's for certain."

VASQUEZ: "But you gave it to him while he was abusing you, allegedly."

HEARD: "I gave it to him that year."

Depp has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.

His attorney also read from a journal containing love notes Heard wrote to Depp, including one from August of 2015.

VASQUEZ: "Here you write, quote, 'I'm sorry I shook the wheel so hard. I'm sorry we've tested the shocks and brakes to this point. Goddam, I love you Johnny. [FLASH] I hate that you're hurting. I love you more than anything. Let me prove it. I need you. I love you. Slim." Did I read that correctly?

HEARD: "Yeah, another example of me trying to fix it. I was always trying to fix it."

VASQUEZ: "Fix it by apologizing for your bad behavior?"

HEARD: "I tried everything. I tried apologizing, I tried reading, I tried therapists, I tried everything to fix it."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him by writing a Washington Post piece claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.