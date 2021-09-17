Log in
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance to honor three outstanding achievers in mental health research at 2021 Klerman Awards ceremony Sept. 22

09/17/2021 | 11:43am EDT
Chicago, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:

Kevin Williams (DBSA), kwilliams@dbsalliance.org

c: 312.342.7693

 

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance to honor three outstanding achievers in

mental health research at 2021 Klerman Awards ceremony Sept. 22

CHICAGO (Sept. 17, 2021) – The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), and its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) will honor three clinicians for their contributions to mental health research at the 2020/21 Klerman Awards ceremony.  The event will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, September 22.  Tickets for the Gerald L. Klerman Awards can be secured online until Sept. 19.

The Gerald L. Klerman Awards is the highest honor DBSA gives to members of the scientific community. Presented each year with winners selected by the SAB, this award recognizes researchers whose work expands knowledge of the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of depression and bipolar disorder.   

Gerald L. Klerman was an educator, researcher, clinician, author, and administrator who specialized in depression, schizophrenia, panic, and other anxiety disorders. Klerman conducted the first clinical trial showing the efficacy of medication and psychotherapy in preventing recurrent depression and led the first large-scale, multi-site study to understand the diagnosis, course, and genetics of major depression. Jimmy Carter appointed him head of the Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Administration from 1977–1980.

“The Scientific Advisory Board is proud to recognize the breakthrough work being achieved by this year’s Klerman Awardees,” said Dr. Roger McIntyre, SAB Chair. “Their relentless pursuit of progress in mental health research ensures a brighter future of improved diagnosis and treatments for those living with depression and bipolar disorder.” This year, the Klerman Awards ceremony celebrates these outstanding achievers in mental health research:

Daisy Radha Singla, PhD, C. Psych (Young Investigator Award)

Dr. Singla’s research focuses on improving access to evidence-based psychological treatments for depression. In collaboration with local NGOs worldwide, Dr. Singla has led or contributed to pragmatic randomized controlled trials to prevent and treat maternal depression in real-world settings in rural Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan and now across North America.  With the help of a $13.1 million award from the Patient Centered Outcome Research Institute (PCORI) Dr. Singla currently oversees the largest psychotherapy trial in the world for perinatal women with depressive and anxiety symptoms.

Tamsyn Van Rheenen, PhD (Young Investigator Award)

Dr. Van Rheenen is a Senior Research Fellow, National Health and Medical Research Council Peter Doherty Fellow, and Head of the Mood-Psychosis Spectrum lab at the Melbourne Neuropsychiatry Centre, University of Melbourne, Australia. Her program of research aims to understand the nature and mechanisms of severe psychiatric disorders, with a particular focus on bipolar disorder. This research is contributing new knowledge that will facilitate the development of intervention strategies targeted at cognition in bipolar disorder specifically.


 

Maria Oquendo, MD, PhD (Senior Investigator Award)

Dr. Oquendo is the Ruth Meltzer Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry at University of Pennsylvania and Psychiatrist-in-Chief at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. In 2017, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in medicine. Dr. Oquendo has used Positron Emission Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging to map brain abnormalities in mood disorders and suicidal behavior.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance is a leading national organization focusing on mood disorders, including depression and bipolar disorder, which affect over 21 million Americans, account for over 50% of the nation’s suicides every year, and cost $23 billion in lost workdays and other workplace losses. Through its extensive online and print resources and nearly 500 support groups, DBSA reaches millions of people each year with in-person and online peer support.   

# # #

 

Attachment 


Kevin Williams
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
312-342-7693
kwilliams@dbsalliance.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
