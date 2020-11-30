Deputy Governnor. 19th Conference – Club de Gestión de Riesgos de España (145 KB)

Introduction

Many thanks to the Risk Management Club for their kind invitation to open this annual conference. We are now into its nineteenth edition that, inevitably, will focus on the new challenges in the aftermath of COVID-19.

The title of this conference refers to the "new world" that will be awaiting us after overcoming the crisis caused by the pandemic. Needless to say, we all wish that this happens as soon as possible.

It may seem a little excessive to talk of a "new world" after the pandemic, but I believe to some extent it will be. We should remember that crises are periods of change, in which what is established is called into question.

Each crisis is certainly different from previous ones. Or rather it should be different, at least if we supervisors, regulators and banks learn from the past and avoid making the same mistakes.

In any event, it seems we have now been hearing the word "crisis" more than ever for over a decade. Until relatively recently, when we referred to "the crisis" we had the global financial crisis in mind. Now, sadly, we must clarify which crisis we are talking about.

It could be said that the society we live in may be the result of how we have tackled and resolved each of the crises we have faced. With effort and sacrifice our society has overcome problematic situations, some not so distant in time. And the pandemic will certainly be no exception.

As in other previous crises, it is vital that we should be able to draw lessons allowing us to improve those aspects that have fallen short, that have not worked as foreseen or that need to be strengthened.

Naturally, this need to draw lessons applies to banking regulation, but also to health, social insurance and economic aspects that have evidenced shortcomings.

As you know, the banking supervisory and regulatory frameworks were overhauled to include the lessons we learned from the previous financial crisis.

While unrelated, we could say that the situation caused by COVID is the first test for this global reform and, almost inevitably, we will be assessing the functioning of the different components of the new framework after facing this global, exogenous, severe and totally unexpected shock.

Let me begin with a very swift reference to the supervisory framework. I believe we will all agree that the launch of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) after the financial crisis entailed a major transformation for all euro area supervisors and banks.

