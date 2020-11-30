Deputy Governnor. 19th Conference – Club de Gestión de Riesgos de España (145 KB)

Opening address of the 19th Conference - Club de Gestión de Riesgos de España
Margarita Delgado
Deputy Governor
Introduction
Many thanks to the Risk Management Club for their kind invitation to open this annual conference. We are now into its nineteenth edition that, inevitably, will focus on the new challenges in the aftermath of COVID-19.
The title of this conference refers to the "new world" that will be awaiting us after overcoming the crisis caused by the pandemic. Needless to say, we all wish that this happens as soon as possible.
It may seem a little excessive to talk of a "new world" after the pandemic, but I believe to some extent it will be. We should remember that crises are periods of change, in which what is established is called into question.
Each crisis is certainly different from previous ones. Or rather it should be different, at least if we supervisors, regulators and banks learn from the past and avoid making the same mistakes.
In any event, it seems we have now been hearing the word "crisis" more than ever for over a decade. Until relatively recently, when we referred to "the crisis" we had the global financial crisis in mind. Now, sadly, we must clarify which crisis we are talking about.
It could be said that the society we live in may be the result of how we have tackled and resolved each of the crises we have faced. With effort and sacrifice our society has overcome problematic situations, some not so distant in time. And the pandemic will certainly be no exception.
As in other previous crises, it is vital that we should be able to draw lessons allowing us to improve those aspects that have fallen short, that have not worked as foreseen or that need to be strengthened.
Naturally, this need to draw lessons applies to banking regulation, but also to health, social insurance and economic aspects that have evidenced shortcomings.
As you know, the banking supervisory and regulatory frameworks were overhauled to include the lessons we learned from the previous financial crisis.
While unrelated, we could say that the situation caused by COVID is the first test for this global reform and, almost inevitably, we will be assessing the functioning of the different components of the new framework after facing this global, exogenous, severe and totally unexpected shock.
Let me begin with a very swift reference to the supervisory framework. I believe we will all agree that the launch of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) after the financial crisis entailed a major transformation for all euro area supervisors and banks.
1
As you know, I was involved in the creation and early working years of the SSM, so objectivity may fail me; we all tend to defend that which we have helped create. But I honestly believe that, in spite of its defects, we now have a truly European supervisory powerhouse.
It is a shame that the Banking Union (BU) edifice is not quite complete and that we still need to shore up the European institutional framework with a deposit insurance scheme with full European backing. We also need greater regulatory homogenisation, in sensitive areas such as money laundering, fit and proper and insolvency.
Developments in the regulatory framework
Naturally, the prudential regulatory framework defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) also bears little resemblance to what was in place prior to the financial crisis.
As you are aware, the changes affected all the elements that define the capital ratio. Following the introduction of Basel III: (i) the numerator´s capital is calculated according to a new, more demanding definition; (ii) the denominator reflects banks´ risks more conservatively, having translated them into weighted assets; and, finally, (iii) the ratio level demanded has increased considerably, including additional "buffers" which, inter alia, cover the risk posed by systemic institutions.
Other complementary metrics have been added to the classic solvency ratio, relating to banks' liquidity or leverage, and discretionality in the use of internal models, has been limited to reduce procyclicality and prevent excessive variability in the calculation of requirements.
All these improvements have been gradually introduced. In Spain the process has run in parallel with the correction of the overcapacity, that the sector had when the financial crisis broke, and with the ongoing clean-up of non-productive assets.
The efforts made by the sector have been most considerable, greater even than the charts show. For example, when we look at how the capital ratio has changed since the financial crisis, we should bear in mind that the comparison is not like-for-like; today this ratio is constructed on the basis of much stricter definitions and criteria than those in 2009.
Likewise, when we assess our ability to pre-empt and respond to a crisis, we should consider the European supervisory institutional framework we have today, which did not exist just 10 years back.
Resilience of the sector in the face of crisis
Though oft-repeated, allow me to reiterate a message: the point of departure of the European and Spanish banking sectors is much sounder than it was when the financial crisis burst, enabling it to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.
Although we should view the results with all due prudence, the recent SSM and Banco de España stress tests evidence, overall, the system's resilience in the face of a shock such as that we are experiencing, despite the natural dispersion in individual results.
In conclusion, we have a stronger and more resilient banking system, subject to more rigorous regulations and to pan-European centralised supervision.
Macroprudential framework
The elements I have just described give shape to what we know as microprudential supervision, and which, until recently, we simply called supervision.
The change in name is due to the fact that we have incorporated an additional perspective: the macroprudential supervision, whose ambitious aim is to prevent the formation of a crisis or, at least, to contribute to alleviating its effect, should it be unleashed.
Clearly, the application of any pre-emptive policy calls for the identification and correction of potential macrofinancial imbalances before they reach worrying levels.
The logic underlying this approach is conceptually straightforward: future crises are the consequence of our current actions. In other words, crises are endogenous and, therefore, avoidable phenomena.
It is then rather ironic that, now that we have a framework aimed at correcting imbalances before they cause future crises, we have been caught unaware by an eminently exogenous crisis.
In any event, we should be aware that macroprudential policy is a recent development. Its theoretical framework was approved in Basel in late 2010, just a decade ago. It has arisen as a complement to microprudential supervision, and its aim is to boost financial stability through the prevention and mitigation of so-called systemic risks and vulnerabilities, thereby fostering the sustainable contribution by the financial system to economic growth.
To achieve this, risks are evaluated in an aggregate fashion system-wide, but considering also the potential interactions between individual institutions and financial sub-sectors.
Since 2014, the Banco de España has had the possibility of introducing countercyclical capital buffers (CCyB). Subsequently, Royal Decree-Law 22/2018 was enacted, providing us with additional tools such as the sectoral countercyclical capital buffer, and limits on credit standards and on the sectoral concentration of credit exposures.
Still pending is the publication of the circular implementing these new tools, although we hope to release it for consultation by mid-2021. The main characteristic of these new tools is that they will allow targeted action.
The application of a system-wide capital buffer affects the credit underwriting indiscriminately, i.e. it does not alter the incentives across the different credit segments.
Sectoral tools help to dis-incentivise what is considered problematic, meaning that they may be more appropriate for correcting specific imbalances.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 13:26:02 UTC