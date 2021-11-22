Deputy Member of NARS Standing Delegation to SEECP PA Djordje Milicevic at SEECP PA Standing Committee Videoconference

The participants of meeting discussed the situation in the field of regional cooperation - opportunities and challenges.

Milicevic pointed out that the Republic of Serbia attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with other participants from the region as a basis for maintaining and increasing stability and promoting overall good neighbourly cooperation. He added that the constant progress and deepening of regional cooperation, especially through regional initiatives, contributes to the integration of this part of Europe into the European Union, and most importantly, the well-being of all the citizens.

"Promotion of the European perspective of the region of South East Europe, preservation and strengthening of democratic institutions, exchange of experiences and best practices, should remain in all of our focus because the European perspective is the thing that unites us all and enables us to act as one. It is crucial that the European perspective of the region is clearly stated and supported by the EU institutions and that all the advantages of mutual cooperation and joint coordinated action are utilised," he said.

Milicevic went on to emphasise that climate change, sustainable preservation of air quality, waste and wastewater management are urgent current issues addressed by the "green transition" process. The Green Agenda is, he said, a completely new, green, ecological and energy revolution everywhere in the world.

"This year, we embarked on the path of green transition, which is a completely new growth model. At the same time, the goal is to have enough energy at sustainable prices, respecting all environmental protection standards, because energy goes hand in hand with ecology. We want energy security with environmental protection. "

At the very end, he invited the attending to take part in the meeting of the General Committee on Economy, Infrastructure and Energy, which will be organised by the Serbian Parliament on 14 December in videoconference format, with the topic "Economies of South East Europe in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic: roles and perspectives".

Milicevic expressed hope that the day would yield a constructive discussion, resulting in the adoption of a resolution and recommendations to be sent to the governments of the SEECP participating countries, to boost the efficiency of combating the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.