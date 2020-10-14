Deputy Minister Alvin Botes participates in virtual Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, 14 Oct

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 October 2020, participate in a virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers (CFAMM).

The meeting will be chaired by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Mr Dominic Raab, in his capacity as Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Foreign Ministers will reflect on current global challenges and approaches to addressing post-COVID-19 recovery, climate change, gender-based violence, as well as social tensions and racism, amongst other issues of priority to the Commonwealth. Country situations and regional developments on the agenda of the Commonwealth will also be considered by the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, will provide an update on the Commonwealth Secretariat's implementation of key mandates that emanated from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in London in 2018, pertaining to sustainable development, climate change, youth and women empowerment, and human rights, amongst others. Furthermore, the Commonwealth Secretary-General and the Government of Rwanda will update the Foreign Ministers on preparations for the forthcoming CHOGM to be held in Kigali in June 2021.

Commonwealth Foreign Ministers are expected to endorse a Commonwealth Statement on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a Commonwealth Statement on Anti-Racism.

