Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes participates in virtual Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, 14 Oct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 October 2020, participate in a virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers (CFAMM).

The meeting will be chaired by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Mr Dominic Raab, in his capacity as Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Foreign Ministers will reflect on current global challenges and approaches to addressing post-COVID-19 recovery, climate change, gender-based violence, as well as social tensions and racism, amongst other issues of priority to the Commonwealth. Country situations and regional developments on the agenda of the Commonwealth will also be considered by the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, will provide an update on the Commonwealth Secretariat's implementation of key mandates that emanated from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in London in 2018, pertaining to sustainable development, climate change, youth and women empowerment, and human rights, amongst others. Furthermore, the Commonwealth Secretary-General and the Government of Rwanda will update the Foreign Ministers on preparations for the forthcoming CHOGM to be held in Kigali in June 2021.

Commonwealth Foreign Ministers are expected to endorse a Commonwealth Statement on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a Commonwealth Statement on Anti-Racism.

Enquiries:
Nelson Kgwete
Cell: 076 431 3078

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:54:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:54aASOS : expects 'very promotional' peak trading period - CEO
RE
05:54aASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
RE
05:53aPREMIER OIL : UK watchdog issues first short-selling ban on ACRM
RE
05:44aEU watchdog works on 'Plan B' to move euro clearing from London
RE
05:34aPearson's strategy pays off as COVID-19 accelerates online learning
RE
05:33aBattered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support
RE
05:28aEU-UK trade deal difficult but still possible - source
RE
05:18aItaly's Atlantia rallies after entering exclusive talks with CDP
RE
05:17aBlackstone, Macquarie, F2i could team up with CDP in bid for Atlantia motorway stake - source
RE
05:13aSoftBank restarts buybacks as asset sales swell cash pile
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020
3ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group