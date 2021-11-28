Media Statement

28 November 2021

Deputy Minister Botes concludes Working Visit to Denmark and Finland

The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has returned to South Africa after a successful Working Visit to Denmark and Finland from 22 - 25 November 2021.

The purpose of the visit was to:

strengthen and expand bilateral political, economic and trade relations;

discuss cooperation at the regional and multilateral levels,

review and expand technical cooperation; and

explore opportunities for scholarships/skills development.

In Denmark, the Deputy Minister had Political Consultations on 22 and 23 November 2021. He met the State Secretary for Development Policy, Ms Lotte Machon and the Minister of Development Cooperation and Nordic Cooperation, Mr Flemming Møller Mortensen.

In addition to the Political Consultations, Deputy Minister Botes held meetings with representatives of the Dalum College, Danish Agriculture and Food Council, State of Green and participated in a round table with Dansk Industri.

In Finland, the Deputy Minister met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Pekka Haavisto; the Permanent State Secretary from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Matti Anttonen; the Under-Secretary of State from the Foreign Ministry's Centre for Peace, Mr Kai Saucer; the Minister of Economic Affairs, Mr Mika Lintila; and the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Mr Ville Skinnari.

The Deputy Minister also held meetings with representatives of the Finland Chamber of Commerce and Finnish Companies, the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and paid a courtesy call to the CEO of Crisis Management Initiative.

The Deputy Minister concluded his visit by doing a meet-and-greet with South African participants of the Southern African Innovation Support Programme (SAIS) who are on a study tour of Finland. SAIS is a regional support programme in Southern Africa financed by Finland.

