Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela visits Mpumalanga province to re-ignites domestic tourism

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela will visit the Mpumalanga Province to engage with sector stakeholders and the community to rally behind the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan that was recently approved by Cabinet.

The Tourism Sector Recovery Plan is a response by the sector, and its constituent partners, to the multiple challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, and the gains made in the Risk Adjusted Strategy, are a result of extensive consultation and collaboration that has spanned government and the private sector via work streams, webinars, national surveys, and thousands of submissions to chart a path to recovery for the sector.

Deputy Minister Mahlalela's visit will include the following:

  • Radio Imbizo - Thursday, 29 April 2021: Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela, along with MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism - Mr. Vusumuzi Mkhatshwa, and the Executive Mayor of Ehlanzeni District Municipality Cllr Jesta Sidell will engage with the community on ways to advance tourism through Tourism Sector Recovery Plan. The Imbizo will be broadcast through Rise FM, with a live link to various community radio stations in the Mpumalanga Province.

Join the conversation - Call in and engage with us:

Shared Imbizo Broadcast from 14:00 - 15:00 Date: 29 April 2021

  • Rise FM 94.3 - 106.4 Questions & comments - studio number: 013 757 0096/7
  • Alfred Nzo FM 93.8 Questions & comments - studio number: 039 254 0427/5000
  • VOC FM 102.9 - 99.4 Questions & comments - studio number: 017 200 0138
  • Secunda FM 97.6 Questions & comments - studio number: 017 648 4895

SMME Seminar - Friday, 30 April 2021: The Deputy Minister's Mpumalanga will culminate with an SMME Seminar hosted by SA Tourism. The seminar empowers SMME's with skills that enable them to run and sustain their tourism business under the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For media enquiries contact:
Ms Sindi Zwane - Media liaison Department of Tourism
Cell: 081 267 4665
E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
