Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to Provide Economic and Fiscal Update

December 9, 2021

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will present the Economic and Fiscal Update 2021 in the House of Commons on December 14, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Department of Finance will hold an in-person only embargoed reading and technical briefing for media prior to the tabling in the House of Commons.

Attendance at the embargoed reading and technical briefing is restricted to media representatives who are accredited through the Parliamentary Press Gallery and experts invited by media outlets. In line with the Board of Internal Economy's policy, members of the media and experts must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend. For more information on accreditation and the process to provide proof of vaccination to access buildings on Parliament Hill, contact Pierre Cuguen, Manager, Parliamentary Press Gallery Secretariat at pierre.cuguen@parl.gc.ca.

Ottawa Bureau Chiefs from outlets that wish to have an expert attend the embargoed reading and technical briefing with a journalist will be required to submit the name and title of the expert to Pierre Cuguen by December 10, 2021. The expert will require photo I.D. and proof of vaccination to be able to enter the building and attend the embargoed reading and technical briefing. Space is limited; attendance will be limited to one expert per media outlet.

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Ottawa Public Health's recommendations concerning gatherings and COVID-19, physical distancing measures will be in place and all attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times. Water will be provided. Food and other beverages will not be available on site.

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or if you feel unwell, please do not attend.

Date

December 14, 2021

Location

Media lock-up:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON K1P 5B9

Room 100

Press conference:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON K1P 5B9

Room 200

Times

Note: all times Eastern Standard Time

12:30 p.m.

Embargoed reading begins. Media should arrive at 144 Wellington St. no later than 12:00 p.m. if they would like to take advantage of the full embargoed reading. Physical distancing rules will be in place upon arrival.

1:15 p.m.

Department of Finance officials will be available to provide information on a deep background, not-for-attribution basis only. Audio recording or video recording with audio of these briefings for the purpose of broadcast is strictly prohibited.

3:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister's embargoed press conference begins. Space is limited; attendance will be limited to one media representative per outlet.

4:00 p.m.

(approximate time) The Deputy Prime Minister delivers remarks in the House of Commons. Embargo is lifted by a Department of Finance official.

Embargo Procedures

Media and experts will be required to sign an undertaking with respect to the embargo prior to being allowed entry into the room. Undertaking forms will be emailed to all members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery later today and can also be requested by contacting mediare@fin.gc.ca.

Ottawa Bureau Chiefs who wish to have an expert attend will be responsible for sending the undertaking to the expert.

Participants in the embargoed reading will be asked to hand in their mobile phones and other communications devices and will not be allowed to leave, or communicate with anyone outside of the lock-up at any time prior to the announcement that the embargo has been lifted. The embargo will be lifted by a Department of Finance official once the Deputy Prime Minister begins speaking in the House of Commons at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Department of Finance, after consultation with the Parliamentary Press Gallery Executive, may refuse access to any future economic update or Budget embargoed briefings, or other Department of Finance embargoed releases, to any person and/or their entire organization if they breach the terms of the embargo agreement.