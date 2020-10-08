Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan has chaired a working meeting on the preparation for the upcoming 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation

TASHKENT, October 8. /'Dunyo' IA. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov has chaired a working meeting on the preparation for the upcoming 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation, planned to be held on October 12 this year in Bukhara, reports IA 'Dunyo' correspondent.

The co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Commission is the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation M. Reshetnikov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov.

According to the Ministry of investment and foreign trade of Uzbekistan, reports by the heads of ministries and agencies on the current state of trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation with Russia, as well as on the preparations for the upcoming meeting, were heard.

The heads of 9 IGC sub-commissions from the Uzbek side provided detailed information on the work carried out to implement the decisions of the Protocol of the 20th IGC meeting in the areas of trade, economic, investment, industrial and interregional cooperation, interaction in the banking and financial sector, as well as in the fields of transport, energy, agriculture, health, science, education and culture.

The attention of the participants was drawn to the need for taking additional measures to enhance interaction with the Russian side within the framework of the joint projects and initiatives being developed.

Responsible heads of ministries, agencies and organizations of the country were given specific instructions on the comprehensive study of new opportunities for cooperation and development of specific project proposals for discussion with Russian partners during the upcoming visit of the government delegation of the Russian Federation to Uzbekistan.

Source: Information agency 'Dunyo'