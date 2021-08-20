Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan meets with IsDB President

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov has held virtual talks with the newly appointed President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

The parties discussed several issues related to the preparation for the 46th IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Uzbekistan and the general course of development of cooperation.

According to Uzbekistan MIFT, the leadership of the IsDB emphasized the activity of the Uzbek side in preparing for the Annual Meeting. Practical issues related to the organization of the event were considered and effective algorithms for interaction in this direction were developed.

It is expected that the Annual Meeting will be attended by 57 Governors from the IsDB member countries - members of governments and ministers responsible for finance, economics, planning and international cooperation, heads of central banks and other officials of member countries, as well as high-ranking representatives of international financial institutions, international development organizations, the business sector, civil society, academia, the media. More than 2 thousand participants are expected to attend the event.

It was noted that holding an event of this level and scale will attract the attention of the general public and investors to the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan, give a new impetus to the development of cooperation with the IsDB and increase the bank's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan.

The parties also discussed the current state of cooperation between the IsDB and Uzbekistan, a portfolio of ongoing projects and considered the prospects for its expansion.

https://mift.uz/