Deputy Prime Minister to attend G20 in Italy and COP26 in the United Kingdom

In the coming days, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will travel to Rome to attend the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting and support the Prime Minister at the G20 Leaders Summit. The Deputy Prime Minister will then travel to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

At the G20 meeting, Canada will continue to advance its support for building strong global health systems and growing economies that allow nations to prepare for, prevent, and respond to public health crises. Multilateral efforts are necessary to support equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and to end the global COVID-19 crisis. The Deputy Prime Minister will discuss Canada's own work to finish the fight against COVID-19 and create jobs and growth. The Deputy Prime Minister will also underscore the importance of continued global cooperation on other important fronts, including coordinated climate action and the recent once-in-a-generation agreement on international tax reform, which will end the race to the bottom in corporate taxation and ensure a level playing field for Canadian workers and Canadian businesses in the global economy.

At COP26, the Deputy Prime Minister will be part of the Canadian delegation, alongside other signatories to the Paris Agreement, to chart the course for the next decade of climate action. The Deputy Prime Minister will highlight Canada's climate action taken since COP21 (Paris) to build a clean economy, achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and create jobs that bring everyone along. The Deputy Prime Minister will work to advocate for increased global ambition and concrete action by all.

