Deputy Prime Minister to attend G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting

05/31/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
From: Department of Finance Canada

News release

May 31, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

This week, on June 4 and 5, 2021, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will take part in the in-person-only meeting of G7 Finance Ministers being held in London, UK.

The two-day meeting will provide an opportunity for Canada advance its priorities on key global economic issues, including the recovery from the COVID-19 recession, the pandemic's uneven impact on people including women and youth, climate change, support for vulnerable and low-income countries hit hard by the pandemic, and international tax fairness in an era of digitalized and globalized commerce.

An itinerary of events will be released in advance of the meetings.

Quotes

'The global COVID-19 recession has focussed the world's attention on many pressing challenges and it is important for Canada to be at the table with the world's leading democracies as we lay out the plan for our recovery from the pandemic. We are focused on getting Canadians through this crisis and creating jobs and economic growth for everyone. Working with our international partners we can unlock a stronger, greener, and more inclusive economy for all.'

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Quick facts

  • The Deputy Prime Minister and the Canadian delegation traveling to the UK will follow strict public health protocols and procedures during their visit and while in-transit. They will also adhere to all quarantine requirements in Canada, including quarantining in a government-authorized hotel upon return to Canada.

  • Canada entered the pandemic in a position of economic strength, with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio among G7 peers, a position it still retains today.

  • The federal government's recent budget, A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience, will create almost 500,000 jobs and training opportunities, including 215,00 for young people, support small businesses, make investments in the Canadian economy's green transformation, and work to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system so that parents, especially mothers, can fully participate in the workforce.

  • Since 2015, Canada has invested roughly $90 billion toward climate action and clean growth. Most recently, the federal government has committed an additional $17.6 billion towards a green recovery that will build a net-zero economy, invest in world-leading innovations to reduce pollution from industry, and create good middle class jobs.

Associated links
Contacts
Media may contact:

Katherine Cuplinskas
Press Secretary
Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
Katherine.Cuplinskas@dpmo-cvpm.gc.ca

Media Relations
Department of Finance Canada
fin.media-media.fin@canada.ca
613-369-4000

General enquiries

Phone: 1-833-712-2292
Facsimile: 613-369-4065
TTY: 613-369-3230
E-mail: fin.financepublic-financepublique.fin@canada.ca

Stay connected

Twitter: @financecanada

RSS

Disclaimer

Department of Finance of Canada published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
