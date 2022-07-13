Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deputy U.S. Treasury chief says Russian oil price cap plan can aid inflation fight

07/13/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday that U.S. prices remain too high and the Biden administration must do everything it can to bring them down, including promoting a price cap for Russian oil exports.

Adeyemo told CNBC in an interview that he believes that other countries will be "very interested" in the price cap idea now being discussed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with G20 finance chiefs because it would further bring down their costs for energy.

Implementing an oil price cap is the "next step" in pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine, Adeyemo said.

"We want to allow that oil to flow because we want to see the oil prices come down so that our consumers pay less, but we also want to reduce the amount of revenue that Russia earns from selling oil in order to make sure they have less money to prop up their economy," Adeyemo said.

If successful, the cap will force Russia to choose between propping up its economy and funding its war effort in Ukraine, he added.

Adeyemo's comments came after the latest U.S. inflation data showed a 9.1% increase in annual consumer prices in June, the highest since 1981 and acceleration from recent months that leaves the Federal Reserve almost certain to raise interest rates by another 3/4 percentage point at the end of July.

Asked if he was concerned about stagflation, Adeyemo said he was not worried about a return of the 1970s mix of weak growth and high inflation because of strong demand for goods and services and "underlying momentum in the American economy."

"And that momentum is going to carry us forward and I think it puts us in a stronger position than any economy around the world to deal with the high inflation that we face today," he said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Ismail Shakil in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pU.S. calls for 'accountability' in Abu Akleh case ahead of Biden West Bank visit
RE
05:36pBreakthrough at Ukraine grain export talks as heavy shelling continues
RE
05:36pTesla ai director andrej karpathy says he is leaving the company…
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 99.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.21% to $1.0060 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.01% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.41% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 0.71% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pUK's Truss pledges to make the tough decisions as she sets out pitch to be PM
RE
05:33pBiden says he would use force as 'last resort' to keep Iran from nuclear weapons
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Transcript : FlatexDEGIRO AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS