Deputy U.S. Treasury chief says Russian oil price cap plan can aid inflation fight

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury
Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday that U.S. prices
remain too high and the Biden administration must do everything
it can to bring them down, including promoting a price cap for
Russian oil exports.
Adeyemo told CNBC in an interview that he believes that
other countries will be "very interested" in the price cap idea
now being discussed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with G20
finance chiefs because it would further bring down their costs
for energy.
Implementing an oil price cap is the "next step" in
pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine, Adeyemo said.
"We want to allow that oil to flow because we want to see
the oil prices come down so that our consumers pay less, but we
also want to reduce the amount of revenue that Russia earns from
selling oil in order to make sure they have less money to prop
up their economy," Adeyemo said.
If successful, the cap will force Russia to choose between
propping up its economy and funding its war effort in Ukraine,
he added.
Adeyemo's comments came after the latest U.S. inflation data
showed a 9.1% increase in annual consumer prices in June, the
highest since 1981 and acceleration from recent months that
leaves the Federal Reserve almost certain to raise interest
rates by another 3/4 percentage point at the end of July.
Asked if he was concerned about stagflation, Adeyemo said he
was not worried about a return of the 1970s mix of weak growth
and high inflation because of strong demand for goods and
services and "underlying momentum in the American economy."
"And that momentum is going to carry us forward and I think
it puts us in a stronger position than any economy around the
world to deal with the high inflation that we face today," he
said.
