Desalination Plant of the Year 2021: Black & Veatch is Client's Technical Advisor

Marina East wins top desal honor at Global Water Intelligence’s prestigious Global Water Awards

The Global Water Awards’ Desalination Plant of the Year 2021 has been presented to a project drawing upon technical expertise from Black & Veatch. Singapore’s Marina East project was led by Keppel Infrastructure with Black & Veatch acting as technical advisor to end client Public Utilities Board (PUB).

“For water-scarce communities the world over, desalination is a valuable way of helping manage the demand/supply balance,” said Cindy Wallis-Lage, President of Black & Veatch’s water business. “The award-winning standard of desalination technical expertise we demonstrated at Marina East is available to clients everywhere we work.”

Marina East is a 137,000m3/d (36 million gallons per day) dual-feed reverse osmosis desalination plant, drawing water from the Marina Reservoir and the Singapore Strait. The plant is Singapore’s fourth major desalination facility and a key part of the city-state’s water security strategy. A unique dual-mode design means the plant can switch from the reservoir water supply to seawater, in response to fluctuating weather and availability. Judges described the plant as “a model of efficiency,” as well as being, “dedicated to public benefits.”

“PUB is a leader in incorporating desalination and water reuse technologies into their water supply strategies,” Wallis-Lage added. “They choose world-class support to do so. Any communities we work with on desalination and reuse projects receives work of that standard.”

Marina East was commissioned in 2020, before Black & Veatch divested its water business in Singapore, now operating as Binnies, to RSK. Black & Veatch continues, however, to provide public utilities and commercial clients – especially in the mining sector – with leading-edge desalination and water reuse support.

The prestigious Global Water Awards’ program is run by respected water media and market analysis provider Global Water Intelligence (GWI).

