Design Hotels : Where to go in 2022 Learn more

Design Hotels : Where to go in 2022

12/17/2021 | 06:29am EST
About Design Hotels
Design Hotels™ represents and markets a curated selection of over 300 independent hotels in more than 60 countries across the globe. More than a collection of hotels, the company is a collection of stories. Each property reflects the ideas of a visionary hotelier, an "Original", someone with a passion for genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, thought-provoking design and architecture. Each "Original" stands for the individual, aesthetic and service-driven experience that his or her hotel provides.

In 2017, Design Hotels™ launched Further, a traveling laboratory for experiential hospitality that transforms hotels across the globe into temporal hubs of thematic exploration. The mission behind Further aligns with the values of the future-facing Promad, a new generation of traveler embracing progressive travel and global nomadism. First identified by Design Hotels™ in collaboration with leading futures consultancy The Future Laboratory, the purpose-driven, self-actualizing Promadic movement is set to shape the future of hospitality.

Founded by Claus Sendlinger in 1993, Design Hotels™ offers its members insightful travel industry knowledge, from market trend consultancy to international sales representation. The company has its headquarters in Berlin and branches in London, Los Angeles, New York and Singapore. In 2019, Design Hotels™ joined forces with Marriott Bonvoy, enabling its member hotels to have both a greater and more selective reach while offering its Community the benefit of the industry's leading loyalty program.

Notes for Editors
For high resolution images and more information on our member hotels, please register in the Design Hotels Virtual Press Officepress.designhotels.com.

To download the images directly, please click here.

Click here to enjoy the digital reading experience of 'Where to go in 2022' on designhotels.com.

For additional information, please contact us via email press@designhotels.com or phone at
+49 30-8849 400 70.

For reservations, please refer to our website designhotels.com or find the appropriate Design Hotels toll-free number designhotels.com/toll-free-numbers.

Disclaimer

Design Hotels AG published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
