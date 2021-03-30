Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Design Hotels : Go Well in the World Learn more Download (PDF 5642 KB)

03/30/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carved into a Greek cliffside on Santorini, Nature Eco Residences Santorini is a harmonious wonder of wellness. Central both physically and conceptually, an outdoor communal area is a space to foster human connection and hosts, meditation, and conversations around community-centered balance. A short jump to the island of Zakynthos and Olea All Suite Hotel is a tropical modernist escape with water at its conceptual core. Here, Block722architects+ created a sprawling property revolving around a 4,000-square-meter pool. Streams fluidly meander between island-like clusters of cube structures, creating intimate coves under skylights, hidden gardens, and age-old olive trees. On the shores of Switzerland's Lake Maggiore, Giardino Ascona is a Tuscan-inspired hideaway where nature reigns. Thanks to its abundant terraces, outdoor sitting areas, sublime water features, pool, and verdant gardens, the entire property instills a sense of enveloped calm.
At the 250-acre historic homestead Troutbeck, a hidden sanctuary is set deep in the forests of upstate New York-a place where romantics, naturalists, humanists, and poets once retreated to and very much still do. The call for calm is answered by The Barn, a newly-constructed holistic center with a full range of wellness services including studio classes, yoga and meditation, Kinesoma, and the therapeutic saunas of the Long Barn. A similar mindset on the West Coast means Santa Monica Proper Hotel's expansive amenities are qualified to support with the foundations of lasting health. At the Surya Spa, a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Ayurvedic doctor, chef, and herbalist Martha Soffer, treatments are guided by age-old Indian wellness principles from leaders of modern Ayurveda. Offerings include therapeutic massage, steam and oil treatments, cooking, yoga, meditation, and Panchakarma. A short trip south, on the same Pacific coastline, and we land on the shores of the Papaya Playa Project, where a communal playground for the creative community invites reconnection to both nature and self, and maybe a DJ set or two. This year, Papaya Playa has partnered with Love Academy to create an immersive yoga program with the expressed goal to root the soul in authenticity and personal growth.

Disclaimer

Design Hotels AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:06:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:30aPRESS RELEASE  : BioNTech Announces Full Year 2020 -5-
DJ
06:30aPRESS RELEASE  : BioNTech Announces Full Year 2020 -4-
DJ
06:30aPRESS RELEASE  : BioNTech Announces Full Year 2020 -3-
DJ
06:30aPRESS RELEASE  : BioNTech Announces Full Year 2020 -2-
DJ
06:30aPRESS RELEASE  : BioNTech Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
DJ
06:30aBIONTECH  : Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
AQ
06:30aNANOTECH SECURITY  : to Host Virtual AGM and Management Update
AQ
06:30aMIDLAND EXPLORATION  : Provides Exploration Update for Its Detour Quebec Gold Project in Partnership With Probe Metals
AQ
06:30aBriaCell Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021
GL
06:30aQIWI Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3BMW HAS GOT ITS TIMING RIGHT FOR BEEFING UP ELECTRIC CARS: CEO
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ