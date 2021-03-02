Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Design and Place policy an opportunity for NSW

03/02/2021 | 12:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Property Council of Australia has today welcomed the release of the Explanation of Intended Effect (EIE) of a new Design and Place State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP), which will establish principles for the design and assessment of places in the urban context and simplify the planning system by replacing two existing design-focussed policies.

'The Government should be applauded for responding to industry feedback about the challenges that have been created by the current regime, in particular the Apartment Design Guide, as well as wanting to consolidate and simplify how design works within the NSW planning system,' NSW Executive Director Jane Fitzgerald said today.

'We need to ensure the final product delivers on the promise: a principles based, flexible policy that rewards innovation and great outcomes. A SEPP that inhibits or prohibits - or that operates to delay or stymie or that increases costs - would be a retrograde step.'

Ms Fitzgerald said the elevation of design to ensure it is considered earlier in the planning of places and buildings provides an opportunity to reduce red tape in building design, while maintaining building standards and confidence in apartment living.

'Good design - great design - is at the heart of great developments and efforts to lift the standards generally in this regard should be applauded.

'History has shown that the current Apartment Design Guide and other related rules often inhibit innovation and good design outcomes as they have tended to be applied inflexibly or prescriptively. This has the side effect of increasing costs and the time taken to deliver quality developments, especially housing.'

There is no doubt that new rules are timely with the challenges COVID has delivered as many people have thought deeply over the past year about how they live, work and play. It's important that standards keep pace with this changing context.

'Getting the right outcome will be a balancing act and should focus on incentivising great design and exceeding sustainability goals rather than simply increasing the costs associated with design via more design excellence provisions in codes and plans or more and more rules,' Ms Fitzgerald said.

'We look forward to working with Government over the months ahead to ensure the shared objective of great design and great built form outcomes are achieved.

If the final SEPP can be flexibly applied, based on principles rather than box ticking and creates an environment that rewards great design, innovation and sustainable outcomes, a great leap forward will have been achieved.'

Media contact: Lauren Conceicao | M 0499 774 356 | E lconceicao@propertycouncil.com.au

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 05:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:41aAS ASIA LNG PRICE RETREATS, CHINA STORAGE LOOMS AS KEY ISSUE : Russell
RE
12:38aQUANTUMSCAPE  : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages QuantumScape Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 8 Deadline - QS
PR
12:37aU.S. EXTRADITES TWO MEN TO JAPAN CHARGED IN CARLOS GHOSN'S ESCAPE : lawyer
RE
12:35aOil optimism unwinding market's mad dash for storage
RE
12:35aAIRASIA  : food kicks off in Singapore with Unlimited Free Delivery
PU
12:35aPROFILE : Lim ben-jie, head of e-commerce
PU
12:33aBHARAT PETROLEUM  : Indian shares extend gains as banks, IT stocks rise
RE
12:33aPRESS RELEASE : New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN
DJ
12:33aAIXTRON  : New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN
EQ
12:32aHong Kong considering allowing SPAC listings
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
2Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4NOT THE COW, THE HOW: Increasing Livestock Productivity, Improving Natural Resource Management, and Enhanci..
5LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ