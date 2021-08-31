Desktop.com: New Update Provides Much-Needed Structure For Remote And Hybrid Teams

Desktop.com releases a new digital workplace structure to their platform, combating several of the most common issues that remote and hybrid teams face.

“Teams don’t need another productivity app - they need a better way to access, manage and collaborate across the ones they already have,” says Desktop.com CEO Rolf Larsen.

Modern Teams Can Customize Their Own Digital HQ

Shapeless remote or hybrid work arrangements can not only make businesses vulnerable to digital security threats, but it is also a breeding ground for disorganization, lack of connection and decreasing employee engagement. Just because a team is geographically separated doesn't mean they should feel like they aren't working within one digital locality.

Desktop.com workspaces create this digital headquarters for a team.

Think of it as an online office building. By creating a digital workplace (the building), with digital workspaces and customizable desktops (the different floors and offices) teams have a cohesive and dedicated space where work is done and internal or external conversations take place.

Consolidate scattered tools and share resources securely

While many other remote work softwares offer solutions to individual problems, Desktop.com provides an entire ecosystem that can complement any modern team’s existing setup.

Furthermore, Desktop.com's cross-platform communication features integrate entirely with the new workspaces and chat invitations can easily be sent to anyone with an email address. This provides the shared work environment and open communication necessary to develop community and culture in a digital workplace.

Why is this important in today’s app-dense world?

Because if each team member is to mash together several individual tools, without any consistency or overview across the team, it often leads to clutter and disorganization. Especially over time.

Desktop.com workspaces instead allow a team to intentionally and securely engineer the perfect combination of resources, tools, and contacts for each member and team, bringing the structure and consistency necessary in high-performing modern teams.

About Desktop.com

Desktop.com is a feature rich team collaboration, communication and organization solution. Users can easily incorporate their favorite external apps and resources, as well as customize and connect their workspaces. Desktop.com is supported across all platforms.

