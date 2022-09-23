Advanced search
'Desperate gamble', Britain's Labour criticises government economic plans

09/23/2022 | 05:17am EDT
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is interviewed outside the BBC in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party criticised the Conservative government's economic plans on Friday, saying the new prime minister and finance minister were like "two desperate gamblers in a casino" who had run out of ideas.

Rachel Reeves, Labour's finance policy chief, said the fiscal statement, or mini budget, set out by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng had prioritised big business over working people by relying on an economic theory of "trickle down economics".

"The prime minister and chancellor (finance minister) are like two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run," she told parliament. "The argument peddled by the chancellor today isn't a great new idea, or a game changer as the minister said."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)


