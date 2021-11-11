Despite Best Efforts by Leading Tech Companies, Consumers Still Aren't Connecting, J.D. Power Finds

The top-cited problem for new-vehicle owners is connectivity issues with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study℠, released today. With newly added capabilities, tech companies and automakers are delivering on consumers’ desires to wirelessly connect smartphones to infotainment systems. However, owners whose vehicles have wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity capability cite more problems (7.1 problems per 100 vehicles) than those whose vehicles do not (4.0 PP100).

“Smartphone mirroring has shown to be a source of problems for several years now but has become more problematic this year with the growing ability to wirelessly connect the feature on a number of vehicles,” said Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power. “Fortunately, the top tech companies and automakers have the ability to generate demand for new or upgraded technologies while troubleshooting current issues as the rollout continues.”

Top-performing vehicles in each segment are as follows:

Midsize/Large: Nissan Maxima

Midsize/Large Premium: Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Corvette

and Small/Compact: Nissan Sentra for a second consecutive year

for a second consecutive year Small/Compact Premium: BMW 4 Series

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2021110.

The 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through July 2021.

For more information about the U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit: https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-multimedia-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

