Despite Drought Conditions, Central Oregon's Longview Ranch Boasts Record Hay Production

01/06/2021 | 11:40pm EST
With eight miles of the John Day River flowing through the property, Central Oregon's Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

While the primary purpose of the property is raising grass-fed cattle, Longview Ranch in Kimberly, Ore. also produces thousands of tons of grass and alfalfa hay annually, grown on 457 acres of production fields.

The summer of 2020 brought drought conditions to Central Oregon, yet the ranch recorded record hay production, a tribute to Longview Ranch’s employees, each of whom worked tirelessly to maintain irrigation with 16 pivots, also ensuring the proper amount of fertilizer.

In 2019, Longview Ranch produced 1,700 tons of hay, and – despite the conditions of 2020 – this year produced 2,000 tons. Of the total hay produced, 1,200 tons will be fed to the cattle on the ranch, and 800 tons will be sold.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch in Central Oregon also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.


© Business Wire 2021
