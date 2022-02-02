Log in
Despite Lingering Pandemic, Financial Market Volatility, and Geopolitical Concerns, Startup Sentiment Remains Resilient

02/02/2022 | 10:31am EST
86.4% of Entrepreneurs See Business Conditions the Same or Getting Better

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As headlines roiled with the threat of yet another Omicron variant, a potential invasion in Ukraine, and the largest drop in financial markets since March 2020, 53.1% of U.S. aspiring business owners were resolute about starting their businesses within the next three months. Further, 86.4% of these survey respondents see business conditions about the same or getting better in the next three months. Over 63% of would-be entrepreneurs agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business," according to the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ by FranchiseInsights.com.

The most recent Startup Sentiment Index™ survey was conducted Jan. 25-31, 2022. 

Additional highlights:

  • Future business conditions: In an acknowledgement of just how good business conditions are now, 43.5% of respondents believe that, in three months, business conditions will be "better" or "much better" than now, down from a recent high of 46.5% in September. About 42.9% see conditions "about the same" in three months.
  • Access to funding: The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned about finding  adequate funding increased slightly, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain rising to 32.7%.
  • Demographics: In December, 46.4% of respondents were currently employed full-time, and 19.3% were current business owners seeking an additional business. Gen-X (50.0%) and Gen-Y "Millennials" (34.7%) were the largest age cohorts, and "Baby Boomers" followed at 13.9%.

"Entrepreneurs are a resilient group," says Hunter Stokes, president of FranchiseVentures. "They are comfortable moving forward in times of uncertainty when the best opportunities are plentiful."

Download a copy of the January 2022 FranchiseInsights.com SSI report here. See excerpts from prior SSI™ surveys and subscribe to receive the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ monthly report when it is released.

The Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ is based on a monthly survey of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses or franchises for sale on the digital assets of FranchiseVentures.

About Franchise Insights

A unit of FranchiseVentures, Franchise Insights provides research and intelligence to help the franchise industry and investors understand and meet the needs of budding entrepreneurs who want to own their own businesses. With a vast and growing proprietary data set of U.S. franchise inquiries, we use the tools of data science to make inferences and discover best practices to foster the growth of small businesses.

FranchiseVentures is the leading demand generation platform for aspiring business buyers and franchisees of thousands of growing franchise systems in the United States and Canada. Its franchise lead generation brands include Franchise.com, FranchiseSolutions.com, FranchiseGator.com, FranchiseOpportunities.com, FranchiseForSale.com, SmallBusinessStartup.com and BusinessBroker.net, and together they provide the largest aggregation of prospective business and franchise buyers worldwide.

For more research from FranchiseInsights.com, subscribe above or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Michael Alston
Follow on LinkedIn 
Email: malston@decisionsmedia.com

