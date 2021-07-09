Destra Announces New Name for Top Performing Credit Interval Fund

Destra Capital Management LLC (“Destra”) announced today that it has renamed its Top Performing Credit Interval Fund to now be called the “BlueBay Destra International Event-Driven Credit Fund”, (“the Fund”). The name was effective on July 7, 2021.

The Fund, which is among the most unique and distinct investment vehicles available to non-accredited investors in the United States, had the best Total Return performance for the 3 year period as of June 30, 2021 for any Credit Interval Fund in the Morningstar* database.

The Fund is Advised by Destra Capital Advisors LLC and Sub-Advised by BlueBay Asset Management LLC (“BlueBay”) and its affiliates.

“When we chose to partner with BlueBay over 3 years ago, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their very best investment ideas and results to US investors,” said Dominic C. Martellaro, CEO of Destra. “That is exactly what we have done with this Fund and the results have been remarkable.”

BlueBay is a $75B alternative income manager, based out of London, England with a legacy of innovation and strong performance across all of its income strategies. The Fund is managed by the Global Leveraged Finance team at BlueBay, following their Event-Driven Credit strategy.

The Strategy pursues credit opportunities globally with a focus on Europe and North America, across five distinct sub-strategies: Restructuring, Stressed, Core Income, Opportunistic and Credit Shorts.

“Event-driven investing is by definition, idiosyncratic, company by company, credit by credit. It is extraordinarily research intensive and we have the team and bench strength here at BlueBay to maximize the opportunity it presents,” said Duncan Farley, Leveraged Finance Portfolio Manager at BlueBay and one of the three Portfolio Managers on the Fund.

BlueBay’s extensive knowledge and experience make it one of the premier event-driven credit managers in the world.

The Fund is available in Class I Shares (CEDIX), Class A Shares (CEDAX), Class L Shares (CEDLX), and Class T Shares (CEDTX). For more information, please visit www.DestraCapital.com.

*Source: Morningstar Direct. Total Returns as of 6/30/2021

About Destra

Founded by long time industry executives, Destra is a small, family-oriented shop and majority owned by employees with strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Like the asset managers we partner with, Destra is a boutique firm. We pick specific, often inefficient areas of the market where we can differentiate, specialize, and add value for our clients' portfolios.

With a few dozen employees, Destra is built like a Team, not a corporate hierarchy. We are a very flat organization that is centered around delivering compelling investment opportunities and servicing the needs of our clients.

Destra helps place unique asset management strategies into the right vehicles to address clients' needs. Separate accounts, mutual funds, exchange traded vehicles, interval funds, all are tools that Destra uses to get the right strategies into the right products.

The firm also offers one other closed-end interval fund: the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (MSFIX/MSFDX/MSFYX/MCFDX) and two open-end funds: Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (DPIIX/DPIAX/DPICX) and Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund (DGISX/DGASX).

About BlueBay

BlueBay is a global specialist fixed income manager uniquely positioned at the convergence point between traditional and alternative asset managers. Headquartered in London with a strong European presence, BlueBay invests over US$75 billion for institutional investors and financial institutions across the fixed income on a global scale, from active benchmarked portfolios to alternative strategies and private debt.

As a firm, BlueBay seeks to deliver optimal outcomes for clients and promote a culture of strong performance, coupled with innovation and collaboration.

BlueBay’s purpose is to be a respected, leading asset manager for their clients. They do this by embracing their values of integrity, transparency and respect that have been the backbone of the firm since inception in 2001.

BlueBay has offices in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, Stamford (US), Japan and Australia. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is wholly-owned by Royal Bank of Canada and part of RBC Global Asset Management. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Contact

For more information about Destra, BlueBay, or the newly renamed BlueBay Destra International Event-Driven Credit Fund, please contact Rob Watson, President of Destra Capital Advisors LLC, at 312-208-1821 or rob.watson@destracapital.com.

Important Risk Information

Pursuant to Rule 23c-3 of the 1940 Act, the Fund must make a quarterly repurchase offer of at least 5% of the Fund’s outstanding shares. The Fund’s Board of Directors will set the actual level of the quarterly repurchase offers. It is possible that a repurchase offer may be oversubscribed, in which case shareholders may only have a portion of their shares repurchased.

Please read the prospectus for more complete information, including risks and objectives before investing. Investing in the Shares involves certain risks, including loss of principal, that are described in the “Risks” section of the prospectus, including the following:

The Fund’s Shares will not be immediately listed on an exchange in the foreseeable future, if at all. It is not anticipated that a secondary market for the Shares will develop unless the Shares are listed on an exchange. Thus, an investment in the Fund is not suitable for investors who might need access to the money they invest for several years or longer.

The Fund may decline to accept any subscription requests for any reason regardless of the order in which such subscription request was submitted to the Fund in a particular subscription period.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

