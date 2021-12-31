Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-November 2021

12/31/2021 | 12:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-November 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 on Friday, 31 December 2021
31 Dec 2021

In accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, and the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the Federal Government and Bank Negara Malaysia over the next 12-month period.

The detailed breakdown of international reserves based on the SDDS format is shown in Tables I, II, III and IV. As shown in Table I, official reserve assets amounted to USD116,667.4 million, while other foreign currency assets amounted to USD153.6 million as at end-November 2021. As shown in Table II, for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the Government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to USD5,484.3 million. The short forward positions amounted to USD7,225.8 million while long forward positions amounted to USD150 million as at end-November 2021, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market. In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans. Projected foreign currency inflows amount to USD2,330.7 million in the next 12 months. As shown in Table III, the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is Government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to USD386.3 million. There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions. Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit.

Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as at end-November 2021, Malaysia's international reserves remain usable.

Bank Negara Malaysia
31 December 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aPR Newswire - Start of Day
PR
12:54aChinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms
RE
12:51aIndian shares on track for best year since 2017
RE
12:49aAchiko AG completing CHF4.85m financing and changes to senior team
EQ
12:48aGold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand
RE
12:47aEMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : US$250,000,000 4.5% Notes Due September 2023 - Purchase and Cancellation of Part of the Notes
PU
12:46aCHANGE IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : Tero Törmänen to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux
AQ
12:44aGlobal M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for first time
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12:38aMizuho hit by system failure despite pledge to improve operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
3Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
4Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..
5Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overti..

HOT NEWS