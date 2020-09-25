Details on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Trump administration's planned
distribution of $200 benefit cards to Medicare recipients will
take place over the next few months, with not all beneficiaries
receiving one before the Nov. 3 presidential election, a U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services official said on Friday.
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that 33 million
Medicare beneficiaries would "soon receive a card in the mail"
to help pay for prescription drugs. Nearly 60 million people are
enrolled https://www.cms.gov/files/document/2018-mdcr-enroll-ab-1.pdf
in Medicare, the U.S. federal health insurance program for
older people and the disabled.
The cards will be sent out as soon as mechanically possible,
the senior Health and Human Services official told reporters.
Details on the program remain scarce, including which
Medicare users would receive them. The administration has
offered varied explanations for how the $6.6 billion program
would be funded, or what, exactly, is being offered.
A White House official said the cards would be discount
cards for co-pays of prescription drugs.
A Sept. 13 executive order requiring the health secretary to
ensure Medicare users receive the "most favored nation" price
for certain drugs, or tie the pricing of them to the lower
prices paid in other countries, would provide the savings to
issue these cards, the official said.
However, any rules that would provide that pricing have not
yet been instituted or finalized.
The senior health department official said details on the
funding for the $200 cards were still being worked out.
The executive order has been met with a tepid response from
the healthcare sector.
"As we've previously said, one-time savings cards will
neither provide lasting help, nor advance the fundamental
reforms necessary to help seniors better afford their
medicines," a spokesperson for PhRMA, a pharmaceutical industry
group, said in an email.
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden is making
inroads among senior voters, particularly in must-win Florida,
where more than a fifth of residents are over the age of 65.
According to Reuters national polling data, Biden and Trump
are virtually tied among voters 65 and up. Trump won seniors by
seven points in 2016.
Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy
at the health non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation, said the
"most favored nation" executive orders issued earlier this year
were merely aspirational, since they require actual regulations
to be formulated and issued.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to void
the Affordable Care Act, which added millions to the healthcare
safety net and was passed under President Barack Obama.
