Dettol Pro Solutions Marks UK Launch With Large Targeted Hygiene Programme at COP26 Conference

Dettol science-led protocols and Dettol products will be used to enhance hygiene during the event attended by over 25,000 daily delegates and world leaders

Reckitt and Dettol Pro Solutions – Dettol’s business-to-business offering - have developed a tailor-made targeted hygiene program for the COP26 Conference. In a conference space bigger than 30 football pitches, as the event’s official hygiene partner, Dettol’s protocols and products will help against the spread of bacteria and viruses across 50,000 hotspots.

The program marks the official launch of Dettol Pro Solutions into the UK market, following Reckitt’s successful roll-out of Lysol Pro Solutions in the USA.

Dettol Pro Solution’s offer is already adopted by companies across different sectors taking hygienic cleaning measures to help protect their staff and customers against bacteria and viruses.

Dettol Pro Solutions is being introduced at a time when 78% of consumers are still concerned about germs.1 Following the pandemic, consumers have a heightened awareness of how germs spread and a strong expectation that businesses will do their part.

Dettol Pro Solutions has already delivered hygiene programs for industry leaders in the UK including WeWork, British Airways, Avis Budget Group and The Professional Golfers’ Association, with further partnerships expected to be announced soon.

Dettol Pro Solutions is already proving a success with businesses and consumers alike, with 72% of people indicating that they are more confident to engage with a brand if a Dettol partnership is in place.2

In addition, Dettol Pro Solutions products and materials will also be available through UK B2B distributors.

Rahul Kadyan, Executive Vice President at Reckitt’s New Growth Platforms, said: “Following an impactful launch in both the US and Australia, we’re proud to bring the Dettol Pro Solutions brand into the UK market. We recognise the increasing need to restore consumer confidence in workplaces - as well as travel, hospitality and leisure spaces, and it’s brilliant to be working with reputable partners to help enhance hygiene in their respective sectors. We will be harnessing our expertise across four key areas: tailored training and protocols for businesses; effective products that help to kill bacteria and viruses; innovative global logistics and servicing; and leveraging our brand power to help businesses clearly communicate the steps they’re taking to help make their spaces and teams clean and hygienic.

“Our partners are proud to be utilising Dettol Pro Solutions with increased confidence in their hygiene protocols that the initiative aims to bring.”

Targeted hygiene at COP26

As the official hygiene partner of COP26, Dettol Pro Solutions conducted a review of the conference plans to identify high-traffic, high-touch areas across the event. This work was carried out by Reckitt’s team of virologists, microbiologists, and medical scientists, who worked closely with the Cabinet Office and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). 15 scientists dedicated over 1000 hours of technical support to develop and deliver the COP26 Hygiene protocols. The targeted protocols span the two main areas of the COP26 venue – the Blue Zone (which will house global delegates), and the Green Zone (open to the public and hosting a variety of events for local Glaswegians, schools, and universities).

As part of the targeted hygiene protocol, Dettol selected its favourite products, including antibacterial surface cleansing sprays (Tru Clean range) formulated with plant-based active ingredients proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Reckitt’s program includes targeted cleaning interventions, hygiene-centred messaging, and personal sanitiser options. It will:

- Enhance hygiene for 25,000 delegates and official negotiators representing 138 nationalities, and over 100 world leaders

- Over the 10-day conference, help to ensure cleanliness for 123 office spaces, 99 large meeting rooms, 745 toilets, and 694 wash basins

- Install over 600 hand sanitising stations throughout COP26 sites to support visitor hygiene, including Wi-Fi-enabled smart stations that monitor usage and alert when refilling is required

- Each delegate is provided a Hygiene Kit with a personal face covering, pack of Dettol Biodegradable Disinfectant Wipes and Dettol Hand Sanitiser which can be refilled at the Hygiene Service Counter

- Deploy 3 environmental health officers (EHOs) to quantitatively determine hygiene levels through use of ATP testing3, enabling Reckitt to refine protocols in real-time. 4800 ATP swab tests will be carried out on high-touch points for verification of protocols

Using signage and other communications about the science-based protocols in place, Dettol Pro Solutions will help address attendees’ concerns around hygiene.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to help protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt, formerly known as RB, is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

ABOUT DETTOL PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt’s Dettol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Dettol to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today’s world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes hygiene habits more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Dettol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training. Dettol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a high standard of hygiene.

