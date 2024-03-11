BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, on Monday said it had filed an urgent lawsuit against the train drivers' union GDL in a bid to stop another round of planned strikes in cargo and passenger transport.

"We consider these wave strikes to be disproportionate," Deutsche Bahn human resources director Martin Seile said. "They jeopardise supply in the country. We are doing everything in the interests of our customers to prevent this strike."

The GDL announced on Sunday its sixth round of strikes in a long-running dispute over working hours and pay.

A 24-hour walkout at Deutsche Bahn's cargo division is to start on Monday at 1700 GMT, with another 24-hour strike by passenger train drivers to follow from 0100 GMT on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bahn said that the 22-hour notice given in the case of the cargo rail strike was particularly short.

GDL head Claus Weselsky said on Monday the union would push ahead with its so-called "wave strikes" - a series of strikes called at short notice - to put pressure on Deutsche Bahn.

"We will not say how much we will strike and until when," Weselsky said, refusing to be drawn on whether the strike would impact the busy Easter holidays.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)