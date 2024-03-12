BERLIN (Reuters) - Losses at Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn widened to 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) in 2023 but the company expects to return to profit this year, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The 2023 result compared to a loss of around 1.3 billion euros forecast at the end of last year, and a 2022 loss of 227 millions euros.

The state-owned company has been hit by a series of strikes in recent months and is under pressure to modernise its ageing infrastructure.

However, it aims to be back in the black this year, targeting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.3 billion euros in 2024, according to the documents.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

