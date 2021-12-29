Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deutsche Bank AG: BaFin im­pos­es ad­min­is­tra­tive fine

12/29/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 28 December 2021, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - ) imposed an administrative fine amounting to 8.66 million on Deutsche Bank . As a supervised contributor to EURIBOR, the bank at times did not have in place effective preventive systems, controls and policies within the meaning of Article 16(2)(a) of the European Benchmarks Regulation (Regulation () 2016/1011).

The bank may lodge an appeal against BaFin's administrative fine order.

The Benchmarks Regulation

The objective of the Benchmarks Regulation is to ensure valid benchmarks and prevent manipulation. It requires contributors to have in place effective systems and controls (Article 16). Contributors are natural or legal persons who contribute data for determining benchmarks. In the European Union, the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) is used as benchmark, for example.

Breaches of the Benchmarks Regulation can be punished by imposition of a fine of up to ten percent of the total turnover.

Disclaimer

BaFin - Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aFSS Daily Market Summary - December 28, 2021
PU
08:17aBAE : set to hire almost 1,700 apprentices and graduates
PU
08:17aFIRST BROTHERS : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of Prime Market in TSE New Market Segments and Submission of Plan to Meet the Continued Listing Re
PU
08:17aNEOEN : Bulgana Green Power Hub begins full-scale commercial operation in Victoria, Australia 0.17 Mo
PU
08:17aBASE : Materials for Growth Opportunities and Strategies
PU
08:17aOUTSOURCING : Corporate Governance Report
PU
08:17aMONEX : Announcement of Changes in Management
PU
08:17aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08:17aREGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
08:10aGerman finance watchdog fines Deutsche Bank for EURIBOR controls
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS