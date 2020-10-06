Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Bank CEO does not want to be junior partner in M&A: Bloomberg TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing does not want the German lender to play second fiddle in any potential tie-up with other lenders, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The comment is a reiteration of his long-held position but the first time he has spoken at length on the topic since speculation of European bank mergers heated up in recent weeks.

"Consolidation needs to happen in Europe," Sewing was quoted as saying. "It's important that we're not a junior partner."

Last year, Deutsche Bank called off merger talks with its smaller domestic rival Commerzbank. It also briefly explored a tie-up with Swiss lender UBS.

Sewing told Bloomberg TV that he was "laser-focused" on his current strategy but that if the bank's share price were to recover "we then have a different position, a better position" in considering big deals.

Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low earlier this year but have since bounced back to gain 6.4% so far this year.

Last month, Deutsche Bank's finance chief James von Moltke underscored the logic behind big bank mergers and said the bank was preparing to "engage in merger activity when the time comes and the right opportunities arise".

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.11% 4.398 Delayed Quote.-20.48%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.46% 7.422 Delayed Quote.6.40%
UBS GROUP AG 0.38% 10.62 Delayed Quote.-13.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aSouth Africa's rand firms slightly on upbeat risk sentiment
RE
03:28aThousands of Indonesians protest against passage of jobs bill
RE
03:24aBrighter mood in world markets pushes up euro zone debt yields
RE
03:22aIndia's services sector slump eased in September, but job losses balloon
RE
03:18aHandelsbanken Names Michael Green Head of Swedish Branch Operations
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aDEUTSCHE BANK CEO DOES NOT WANT TO BE JUNIOR PARTNER IN M&A : Bloomberg TV
RE
03:12aSunak says 'triple-lock' on pensions is safe
RE
03:08aBritain cannot continue 'enormous' borrowing in long term, Sunak says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 05 October 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group