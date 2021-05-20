Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Bank hires top Credit Suisse ECM banker Gruffat

05/20/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank has hired Credit Suisse's Stephane Gruffat as co-head of equity capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Gruffat was head of the equity capital markets syndicate at Credit Suisse for the EMEA region, and had been at the Swiss bank for more than 20 years.

At Deutsche Bank, he will also be head of ECM syndicate for the EMEA region, and will report to Henrik Johnsson, the German lender's co-head of capital markets and European investment banking.

Deutsche Bank recently posted its highest profit in seven year for the first quarter, driven by its investment bank that benefited from the boom in listing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, has been plunged into crisis after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of U.S. investment firm Archegos and suspending funds linked to collapsed British supply chain finance company Greensill Capital.

Gruffat has helped manage several high-profile stock market fundraisings in Europe including the listing of Allfunds earlier this year.

(Reporting by Abhinav RamnarayanEditing by Rachel Armstrong)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.73% 9.364 Delayed Quote.-18.46%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.09% 541.54 Delayed Quote.3.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 178.82 Delayed Quote.4.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aOil falls with possible return of Iranian supply
RE
07:55aDeutsche Bank hires top Credit Suisse ECM banker Gruffat
RE
07:53aCanada Pension Plan Investment Board records 21.4% rise in net assets in FY2021
RE
07:52aKohl's raises 2021 forecasts as Americans return to stores
RE
07:52aSKINGSLEY : Adapting to new conditions - monetary policy freedom with responsibility
PU
07:51aAIRASIA  : Malaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row
RE
07:51aShell exits Philippine gas field in $460 million deal
RE
07:48aBETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE : China's taming of hot commodities may be fleeting
RE
07:47aEasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts
RE
07:44aDollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tick higher despite tapering talk; cryptos bounce after beating
2Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest
5STELLANTIS N.V. : STELLANTIS N : to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

HOT NEWS