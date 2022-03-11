Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business

03/11/2022 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank said on Friday that it would wind down its business in Russia.

Deutsche had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians on Friday for its ongoing ties to Russia after saying that leaving would go against its values, as other banks cut off ties.

"Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said on Friday.

"There won't be any new business in Russia."

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Diane Craft and Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.53% 9.591 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 127 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:48pDual registration of Russian-leased aircraft inconsistent with key aviation agreement
RE
02:46pNutella maker Ferrero suspends non-essential activities in Russia
RE
02:45pEastern Europe under strain as Ukraine refugees keep coming
RE
02:44pDeutsche Bank to wind down Russia business
RE
02:40pDisney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion
RE
02:36pTOP WRAP 11-Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regroup near Kyiv
RE
02:33pTREASURIES-U.S. yields holds above 2% on Fed rate hike view
RE
02:31pCryptoasset sector told by UK regulators to comply with Russian sanctions
RE
02:31pNasdaq, S&P 500 drop as tech drags at end of bumpy week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop as tech drags at end of bumpy week
2Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
5U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status..

HOT NEWS