Deutsche Bundesbank : 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

Press release
6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
- Auction result -
The result of the auction of 16 February 2021 for the
was as follows:
6-months Bills of the ESM
Maturity: 19 August 2021 (182 interest days)
ISIN: EU000A3JZP45
Common Code: 230311269
Allotment / Issue volume
|
Bids
|
€
|
9,519.00 mn
|
€
|
1,499.54 mn
Competitive bids Non-competitive bids
€
1,874.00 mn
€ 7,645.00 mnFrankfurt am Main 16 February 2021 Page 1 of 1
-
- Lowest accepted price
-
- Weighted average price
100.31000 % 100.31373 %
-
- Average yield
-
- Allotment
-0.6186
- for bids at the lowest accepted price 49
- for non-competitive bids 10
Cover ratio 6.3
%
% %
