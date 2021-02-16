Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

02/16/2021 | 08:29am EST
Press release

6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

- Auction result -

The result of the auction of 16 February 2021 for the

was as follows:

6-months Bills of the ESM

Maturity: 19 August 2021 (182 interest days)

ISIN: EU000A3JZP45

Common Code: 230311269

Allotment / Issue volume

Bids

9,519.00 mn

1,499.54 mn

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

1,874.00 mn

€ 7,645.00 mnFrankfurt am Main 16 February 2021 Page 1 of 1

  • - Lowest accepted price

  • - Weighted average price

    100.31000 % 100.31373 %

  • - Average yield

  • - Allotment

-0.6186

- for bids at the lowest accepted price 49

- for non-competitive bids 10

Cover ratio 6.3

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

%

% %

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
