Deutsche Bundesbank : 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

- Auction result -

The result of the auction of 16 February 2021 for the

was as follows:

6-months Bills of the ESM

Maturity: 19 August 2021 (182 interest days)

ISIN: EU000A3JZP45

Common Code: 230311269

Allotment / Issue volume

Bids € 9,519.00 mn € 1,499.54 mn Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

€

1,874.00 mn

€ 7,645.00 mnFrankfurt am Main 16 February 2021 Page 1 of 1

- Lowest accepted price

- Weighted average price 100.31000 % 100.31373 %

- Average yield

- Allotment

-0.6186

- for bids at the lowest accepted price 49

- for non-competitive bids 10

Cover ratio 6.3

%

% %

