Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

11/10/2020 | 04:35am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 10 November 2020 Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening 10-year Federal bond

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 second issue (2030)

issued on 17 June 2020 - ISIN DE0001102507

on 18 November 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 27.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Bidding period: Wednesday, 18 November 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Value date:

Friday, 20 November 2020

Terms of the issue to be reopened:

Maturity:

15 August 2030

Stripping:

Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:34:07 UTC
