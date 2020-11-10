Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 10 November 2020 Page 1 of 1
Announcement of auction
Reopening 10-year Federal bond
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2020 second issue (2030)
issued on 17 June 2020 - ISIN DE0001102507
on 18 November 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and amount set aside for secondary market operations). The current volume of the bond amounts to € 27.5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Bidding period: Wednesday, 18 November 2020,
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
|
exchange trading:
|
Wednesday, 18 November 2020
|
Value date:
|
Friday, 20 November 2020
Terms of the issue to be reopened:
|
Maturity:
|
15 August 2030
|
Stripping:
|
Due to the coupon of 0 % stripping is not possible
