Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

Frankfurt am Main
1 December 2020
Announcement of auction
Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen the
0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2020 fourth issue (2022)
due on 15 December 2022
issued on 17 November 2020 - ISIN DE0001104826
by auction on 9 December 2020. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Publication of invitation to bid:
|
Tuesday, 8 December 2020
|
Bidding period:
|
Wednesday, 9 December 2020
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Inclusion in stock
|
exchange trading:
|
Wednesday, 9 December 2020
|
Value date:
|
Friday, 11 December 2020
