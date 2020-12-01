Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

1 December 2020

Page 1 of 1

Announcement of auction

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2020 fourth issue (2022)

due on 15 December 2022

issued on 17 November 2020 - ISIN DE0001104826

by auction on 9 December 2020. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Publication of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 8 December 2020 Bidding period: Wednesday, 9 December 2020 from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Inclusion in stock exchange trading: Wednesday, 9 December 2020 Value date: Friday, 11 December 2020

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.