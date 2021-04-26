Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

04/26/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 26 April 2021 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 26 April 2021 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

April 2021 issue / maturity 12 months due on 21 April 2022

ISIN DE0001030369 was as follows:

Bids

9,136.00

mn

Competitive bids

8,015.00

mn

Non-competitive bids

1,121.00

mn

Allotment

3,746.00

mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.63920

%

- Weighted average price

100.63920

%

- Average yield

-0.6387

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

75

%

- for non-competitive bids

100

%

Cover ratio

2.4

Retention quote

254.00

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Issue volume

4,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aExxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes
RE
09:45aCanadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher as tech stocks boost
RE
09:43aOil falls on India's COVID surge, supply increase
RE
09:43aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK  : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany
PU
09:42aSuez Canal hopes for deal on cargo ship, still detained since blocking waterway
RE
09:41aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
09:41aEU weighs making transport, building sectors pay for CO2 emissions
RE
09:39aBritish Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel
RE
09:37aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed meeting
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ