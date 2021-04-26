Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

Press release

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 26 April 2021 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

April 2021 issue / maturity 12 months due on 21 April 2022

ISIN DE0001030369 was as follows:

Bids € 9,136.00 mn Competitive bids € 8,015.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 1,121.00 mn Allotment € 3,746.00 mn - Lowest accepted price 100.63920 % - Weighted average price 100.63920 % - Average yield -0.6387 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 75 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 2.4

Retention quote € 254.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Issue volume € 4,000.00 mn 1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

