Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 26 April 2021 Page 1 of 1
Auction result
Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany
The result of the auction of 26 April 2021 for the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
April 2021 issue / maturity 12 months due on 21 April 2022
ISIN DE0001030369 was as follows:
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
9,136.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
8,015.00
|
mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
1,121.00
|
mn
|
|
|
Allotment
|
|
|
€
|
3,746.00
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
100.63920
|
%
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
100.63920
|
%
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.6387
|
%
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
Retention quote
|
€
|
254.00
|
mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
Issue volume
|
€
|
4,000.00
|
mn
|
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
|
|
|
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:42:05 UTC.