Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom

05/05/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower in Bonn

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post raised its financial outlook again on Wednesday after more than tripling its operating earnings in the first quarter, predicting e-commerce will keep booming and global trade will rebound.

Deutsche Post DHL raised its operating profit forecast to more than 6.7 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in 2021 and more than 7 billion in 2023, up from a previous expectation of over 5.6 billion and over 6 billion, respectively.

Deutsche Post, one of the world's biggest logistics companies, reported its first-quarter operating profit jumped to 1.9 billion euros on revenues up 22% to 18.9 billion.

"All five of our divisions are on track for growth and are ideally positioned to benefit from the continuing boom in e-commerce and the resurgence in global trade," said CEO Frank Appel.

"We expect further growth in the coming quarters, even with growth rates normalizing over time."

Rival United Parcel Service last week topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as the world's biggest parcel delivery company benefited from a surge in online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Emma ThomassonEditing by Riham Alkousaa and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aUK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online
RE
07:18aStellantis sees heavier impact from chip shortage in Q2 vs Q1
RE
07:18aHugo Boss expects sales to double in second quarter
RE
07:12aIndonesia's recession eases as gov't boosts spending, exports recover
RE
07:12aSensex, Nifty rise as RBI outlines relief measures
RE
07:01aDeutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom
RE
06:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's lottery sales top 84b yuan in Q1
PU
06:46aRBI allows fresh moratorium for small borrowers as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
06:39aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers
RE
06:17aOil prices rise after steep drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
3BlackRock turns up heat on boards as AGM season gets going
4SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS: Strong start to the year with double-digit growth in Cash and E..
5Judge presses Epic CEO during second day of Apple antitrust trial
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ