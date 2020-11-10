Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deutsche Post braces for Christmas ecommerce boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:42am EST
DHL CEO Appel at the annual news conference of the German postal and logistic group in Troisdorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG said on Tuesday it was working on securing the capacity it needs to handle a big rise in ecommerce over the Christmas season, which will determine whether it meets the upper end of its outlook.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, reported third-quarter operating profit jumped almost 50% to 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) on revenue up 4.4% to 16.2 billion, versus average analyst forecasts for 16.1 billion.

It confirmed the updated guidance it gave last month for 2020 operating profit of between 4.1 billion and 4.4 billion euros, but said achieving the upper end would depend on whether it can efficiently use its delivery networks as volumes soar.

Rivals like United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp have been seeking to get an early start to a holiday shipping rush that is certain to stress networks already running at near capacity due to pandemic-fueled ecommerce.

Deutsche Post increased its guidance for 2020 free cash flow to more than 2 billion euros, from a previous more than 1.8 billion.

Deutsche Post said the German parcel business grew volume 11.6% in the third quarter, above the outlook for up to 5% given at the start of the year, while the express division saw revenue jump 14.6% and ecommerce solutions sales rose 26.1%.

($1 = 0.8452 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Adair)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG -2.20% 40.5 Delayed Quote.19.08%
FEDEX CORPORATION -5.68% 263.88 Delayed Quote.74.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aORION OYJ : invests EUR 17 million in its production plants in Turku
PU
01:46aPRESENTATION MATERIAL TO ELOP WEBCAST AT 13 : 00 cet
AQ
01:46aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT : NENT Group secures exclusive Bundesliga football rights in Poland
AQ
01:45aJENOPTIK : reports improvements in revenue and earnings in third quarter in comparison with prior quarters
PU
01:43aHENKEL : achieves strong organic sales growth in the third quarter
PU
01:43aVOESTALPINE : delivers positive operating result (EBITDA) for the first half of the business year 2020/21 despite the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19
PU
01:42aDeutsche Post braces for Christmas ecommerce boom
RE
01:41aNorwegian Air says it could run out of cash in early 2021
RE
01:41aOVB : continues positive business performance in third quarter of 2020
PU
01:41aNCAB : Interim report January–September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group