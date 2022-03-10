Deutsche Telekom launches $20 bln auction of mobile towers

(Add details, background)
MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has
started the sale process of its towers business and expects
indicative offers in the next couple of weeks, three sources
with knowledge of the deal said.
The German company is working with Goldman Sachs as advisor
in the sale of its 40,600 masts, in a deal that could value the
business at close to 18 billion euros ($19.9 billion), two of
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A Deutsche Telekom spokesperson said the group was in the
process of reviewing several options for the tower business - as
announced last year on its capital markets day.
Telecom towers have been the target of several big takeovers
in the past few years as telecom companies seek to reduce debt
and costs.
Deutsche Telekom needs cash to cut a massive debt pile of
more than 130 billion euros and free up funds for investment in
infrastructure and to secure the control of its U.S. business
T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group sales.
Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex
and U.S.-based American Tower Corp are both
readying offers, two of the sources said, as they race to expand
in Europe for the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.
Cellnex, Goldman Sachs and American Tower declined to
comment.
American Tower and Cellnex are the two largest independent
tower operators in Europe. Cellnex has 130,000 tower sites in
its portfolio.
American Tower has nearly 220,000 towers globally and a
quarter of them in Europe, and about 170,000 towers are still
owned by mobile network operators.
The deal may also attract interest from private equity
groups or competitors such as Vodafone's Vantage or
Orange's Totem.
Vantage has about 82,000 towers, while Totem has just
26,000.
Vodafone CEO Nick Read said in February that the
next step for Vantage Towers should be a merger and Orange's
Stephane Richard has flagged the possibility of joining Totem
with one of the other operators in Europe.
While the conflict in Ukraine is prompting companies hoping
to list shares to put plans on ice, mergers and acquisitions in
the telecom industry are still happening.
This week, France's Orange <ORAN .PA> and Spain's MasMovil
announced talks on a Spanish merger.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
(Aditional reporting by Joan Faus in Madrid, editing by John
O'Donnell, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Susan Fenton)