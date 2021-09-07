Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in Softbank swap deal

09/07/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG at the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

BERLIN/TOKYO (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has struck a share-swap deal with Softbank Group to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring that strengthens the German group's transatlantic focus.

As a result of the two deals announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Telekom will raise its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% to 48.4%, bringing CEO Tim Hoettges closer to his goal of securing direct control over the $170 billion U.S. telecoms operator.

Softbank will in return receive cash and a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, establishing a direct shareholding relationship after the Japanese group sold its U.S. Sprint unit to T-Mobile in a deal that closed in early 2020.

The latest transactions seek to lock down that deal by bringing Deutsche Telekom within touching distance of majority ownership over T-Mobile US - which accounts for three-fifths of group sales and is its most profitable unit.

For Softbank founder Masayoshi Son, the share swap deal substitutes a residual stake in the U.S. business for a strategic holding in Deutsche Telekom, which is also present in a dozen European countries.

"This is a very attractive transaction for Deutsche Telekom and its shareholders to further benefit from the value creation potential in T-Mobile US and beyond," Hoettges said.

"But we are not just increasing our stake in T-Mobile US - we are welcoming SoftBank as a new key investor and strategic partner for Deutsche Telekom."

Softbank's Marcel Claure said: "This is a landmark transaction that is a true win-win-win for our portfolio companies, SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom."

Shares in Softbank, which is the world's biggest tech investor through its Vision Fund portfolio, rallied by 10% on the news in Tokyo, while Deutsche Telekom was up 2.4% in pre-market trading in Frankfurt.

DUTCH EXIT

Separately, Deutsche Telekom sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden's Tele2 in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behind KPN and Vodafone Ziggo, as a core asset.

Deutsche Telekom will invest some of its 3.8 billion euros in proceeds from the Dutch deal to raise its stake in T-Mobile US. Sweden's Tele2, which had retained a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, also sold out.

Following the Sprint deal, Deutsche Telekom had under a shareholder agreement held the right to the votes associated with Softbank's residual stake in T-Mobile US. It had also struck option deals with Softbank locking in the right to raise its stake in T-Mobile US.

Still, with Deutsche Telekom carrying a debt load of nearly 130 billion euros, the extent of its existing leverage meant it was always going to be hard to pay cash to gain majority control over T-Mobile US.

Under the share swap deal, Deutsche Telekom will issue 225 million new shares valued at 20 euros - 12% above their current market price - to Softbank.

In return, Softbank will sell around 45 million T-Mobile US shares to Deutsche Telekom at an average price of $118 per share. That compares to last week's closing price for T-Mobile US of $136.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom will buy around 20 million shares in T-Mobile US from Softbank with the proceeds from the Dutch sale - adding to the cash windfall for the Japanese investor.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisers to Deutsche Telekom on the transaction. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as legal advisers.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

(Additional reportig by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)

By Douglas Busvine and Tim Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK 0.00% 36 Delayed Quote.13.10%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.56% 18.376 Delayed Quote.19.72%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.76% 2449.4 Delayed Quote.22.18%
ROYAL KPN N.V. 3.98% 2.712 Real-time Quote.5.03%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.94% 6320 End-of-day quote.-21.57%
T-MOBILE US -0.10% 136 Delayed Quote.0.85%
TELE2 AB 1.81% 133.75 Delayed Quote.22.10%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.03% 121.66 Delayed Quote.0.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19aDeutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in Softbank swap deal
RE
03:19aMyanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu -media
RE
03:14aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as vaccine rollout fuels recovery hopes - Reuters poll
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Tipped to Fall at Open Despite Gains in Asia
DJ
03:11aDeutsche Telekom says T-Mobile US share purchases worth over $7 bln
RE
03:11aDeutsche telekom ceo says softbank agrees not to sell shares in it before the end of 2024
RE
03:06aOil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment
RE
03:06aDeutsche telekom ceo says we are investing more than $7 billion in deal to increase stake in t-mobile us
RE
03:04aJapan ministries' budget requests top $1 trln in FY 22/23
RE
02:59aInvestor AB Subsidiary Buys Defibrillator Distributor Allied 100 for $290 Million
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
3ALD : French car leasing firm ALD takes stake in mobility startup Skipr
4VEON : Ventures increases its investment in ShopUp
5Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

HOT NEWS