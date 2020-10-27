Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Developing a Long-Term and Holistic Approach to Strengthen Water Security in Kosovo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Challenge

The Water Security Outlook report outlined numerous challenges facing the state of water security in Kosovo. Among them are the following:

  • Kosovo's water basins are expected to experience increased water stress over the next twenty years due to population growth, resource constraints and increased demands to strengthen the irrigation, mining and energy sectors. Moreover, many of these basins are transboundary and vulnerable to risks such as floods, droughts, and pollution.

  • The country's agricultural sector is heavily water dependent (with 140 million m3/year of withdrawal) - though poor infrastructure and a lack of investments limit its availability.

  • Furthermore, Kosovo has dilapidated and outdated infrastructure, as well as low energy generating capacity (0.8 kilowatts per habitant, which is less than half of that in Slovenia and roughly one-fourth of that in Austria), and low installed hydropower capacity (52 megawatts compared to 3,122 megawatts in Serbia).

Approach

The World Bank has been involved in a variety of development activities in Kosovo, even before its independence in 2008. In the water sector, this now includes projects addressing water security, the protection of canals, and agriculture and rural development. In addition, the Bank has also provided advisory services and analytical studies pertaining to agriculture, energy, environment, irrigation, land management, and water supply and disaster management. In 2018, with assistance and cooperation from Kosovo's Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning and the Interministerial Water Council, the World Bank published the Water Security Outlook Report for Kosovo. The report outlined numerous recommendations for the country to strengthen its water security and contributed to the initiation of the World Bank's Fostering and Leveraging Opportunities for Water Security Program (FLOWS).

Results

The diagnostic produced the following findings and recommendations:

  • Kosovo has experienced low water resource availability, storage (only 300 m3/person compared with a 799 m3/person regional average), and poor water resource management.

  • Kosovo would benefit from implementing strategies that improve outcomes in information, institutions and infrastructure in water resources management.

  • It's recommended that Kosovo embark on a holistic and multi-sectoral programmatic approach for effective water resources management.

  • Kosovo would benefit from conducting additional analysis in the form of River Basin Plans and investment programs.

  • Increasing collaboration with training institutes and academia would help Kosovo further strengthen its water resources management.

  • Increasing integrated watershed management through methods like green engineering would help Kosovo achieve greater environmental protection and reduced pollution.

  • It's recommended that Kosovo utilize water resource interventions like storage, wastewater management and irrigation to revitalize rural economies.

  • Developing dam safety assessments would help Kosovo increase the resilience of dams to extreme weather events.

The Government of Kosovo appreciated and absorbed the diagnostic's conclusions, which led to the Government thinking more strategically about water sector investments, and thus the following outcomes:

  • Informed the decision to prepare a national investment plan under FLOWS and a national irrigation investment framework supported under the Bank financed Agriculture and Rural Development Project.

  • Kosovo requested that the World Bank develop and provide a loan for the FLOWS Program. The program aims to enhance water resources management and increase the availability of water resources by strengthen the management capacity for Kosovo's water security, developing a National Water Resources Investment Preparation Study and constructing and refurbishing new stations, among other measures.

Bank Group Contribution

The Advisory Services and Analytics (ASA) study was supported by a Bank Budget of $51,400 and completed in 2018.

Partners

Within Kosovo, the World Bank has worked most closely with the Kosovo's Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning and the Interministerial Water Council through data sharing and other means of support. Other external partners that have worked on improving Kosovo's water sector by providing loans, investments, plan development, trainings and assessments, include the Governments of France and Austria, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the Swiss Development Cooperation, the German Development Agency GIZ, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and the European Union.

Moving Forward

With the exception of basin planning exercises, Phase 1 of the FLOWS program aims to address the following recommendations outlined in the diagnostic:

  • Engage in comprehensive and inclusive basin planning exercises.

  • Execute no-regret investments related to water supply and storage, water demand management, water source protection and flood and drought management.

  • Expand services at the local watershed level through conservation, protection and development.

  • Use improved data and information to increase accountability over the performance of the water sector.

  • Study more potential options for improved water quality management while keeping in mind the multiple sources of pollution.

  • Develop a financing vision for the water resources sector, while focusing on sub-sectors such as irrigation and water supply.

Beneficiaries

This study was targeted at helping both the Ministry, as well as internal and external partners involved in the water sector broadly to strengthen Kosovo's water security. The lending program in particular will benefit residents of the most arid areas in Kosovo.

Learn More

Fostering and Leveraging Opportunities for Water Security Program (Project 1) (2020-2025)

Kosovo Water Security Outlook (June 2018)

Multimedia

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pCHAMPION IRON : Reports Record Production, Net Income and Net Cash Flow From Operations for its FY2021 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:40pAnother Wrongfully Accused Gun Owner Protected by Firearm Legal Defence
NE
06:37pNovālent Welcomes Keivan Mehrtbar as Senior Director of Global Regulatory Affairs
BU
06:37pJustice Department Cites Treatment of Hunter Biden Articles in Call to Change Law Protecting Online Platforms
DJ
06:36pAfterpay More Than Doubles 1Q Underlying Sales to A$4.1 Billion--Update
DJ
06:35pMELBANA ENERGY : Block 9 Cuba Operations Update
PU
06:35pJUPITER MINES : Intention to Demerge Jupiter Iron Ore Assets
PU
06:35pAVISTA : customers near Sandpoint to experience a planned power outage
PU
06:35pDURABLE GOODS ORDERS : Capital Investment Up in Recent Months
PU
06:35pFIDUCIARY/CLAYMORE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : 3Q20 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Market Commentary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
3APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
4'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group