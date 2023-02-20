Developing countries' debt troubles to be focus of G20 talks - German finance min

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The outlook for the global
economy and the situation of highly indebted countries will be
the main topics discussed at the Group of 20 (G20) meetings
taking place this week in India, German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner said on Monday.
"China in particular plays an important role here," Lindner
told Reuters in an interview. China is by far the largest
creditor for many highly indebted countries in Africa and Asia,
and has been repeatedly pressed to make concessions.
G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet from
Feb. 22 to Feb. 25 to discuss rising debt troubles among
developing countries due to the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
India supports a push by the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), the World Bank and the United States for the so-called
Common Framework (CF) - a G20 initiative launched in 2020 to
help poor countries delay debt repayments - to be expanded to
include middle-income countries.
Lindner argues that this framework should be first tested
with poor countries before it is expanded to middle income
countries: "We can't take the third step without taking the
second."
However, Lindner added that he sees a lot of potential in
the CF, which is why all stakeholders must now be brought to the
table to jointly decide which instrument is chosen.
No country can avoid its responsibility, he said, without
implicitly mentioning China.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Maria Martinez,
Editing by Miranda Murray)