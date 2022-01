Development Bank Quarterly Report (Form QRTLYRPT)

AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

BANQUE AFRICAINE DE DEVELOPPEMENT

File No 83-4

Regulation AFDB

Sections 288.2 and

288.4(a), (b) and (c)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE "COMMISSION")

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

PERIODIC REPORT

Persuant to Sections 288.2 and 288.4(a), (b) and (c) of Regulation AFDB (17 C.F.R. Part 288) adopted pursuant to Section 9(a) of the African Development Bank Act (22 USC Sec. 290i-9(a)), the African Development Bank hereby submits the information described below.

QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

(the "Quarter")

AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK (the "Bank")

ABIDJAN, COTE D'IVOIRE

1. Information concerning any purchases or sales by the Bank of its primary obligations during the Quarter:

Borrowing transactions

Description Type of Transaction Trade Date Value Date Maturity Date Amount in currency (million) Dealer JPY 100 million 'Integrate Africa' Callable Capped PRDC Notes Borrowing 15-Jul-21 05-Aug-21 01-Aug-51 JPY 100.00 Daiwa Capital Markets USD 2.75 billion Global Bond Borrowing 15-Jul-21 22-Jul-21 22-Jul-26 USD 2,750.00 Bank of America/Citi/Deutsche Bank/Nomura/Wells Fargo CNH 641 million Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 16-Jul-21 26-Jul-21 01-Aug-23 CNH 638.49 Toronto Dominion BRL 72 million Zero Coupon Deep Discount Notes Borrowing 27-Jul-21 26-Aug-21 29-Aug-28 BRL 44.96 Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank JPY 100 million 'Light up and Power Africa' Callable Capped PRDC Notes Borrowing 10-Aug-21 25-Aug-21 01-Aug-51 JPY 100.00 Daiwa Capital Markets NZD 26 million 'Light up and Power Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 12-Aug-21 02-Sep-21 02-Sep-31 NZD 26.00 Barclays NZD 26 million 'Feed Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 12-Aug-21 02-Sep-21 02-Sep-31 NZD 26.00 Barclays NZD 26 million 'Industrialize Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 12-Aug-21 02-Sep-21 02-Sep-31 NZD 26.00 Barclays NZD 26 million 'Integrate Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 12-Aug-21 02-Sep-21 02-Sep-31 NZD 26.00 Barclays NZD 26 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 12-Aug-21 02-Sep-21 02-Sep-31 NZD 26.00 Barclays GBP 100 million Fixed Rate Notes _Tap 1 Borrowing 16-Aug-21 23-Aug-21 22-Jun-26 GBP 100.00 BMO / TD Securities AUD 100 million Kangaroo Fixed Rated Notes Tap 9 Borrowing 17-Aug-21 24-Aug-21 02-Jun-26 AUD 100.00 ANZ EUR 25 million Callable Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 19-Aug-21 26-Aug-21 01-Aug-56 EUR 25.00 JP Morgan AUD 10 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes _Tap 1 Borrowing 23-Aug-21 31-Aug-21 25-Jun-40 AUD 10.00 Nomura USD 7 million BWP Linked Notes Borrowing 02-Sep-21 09-Sep-21 09-Sep-23 USD 7.00 Standard Chartered Bank ZAR 3 billion Zero Coupon Deep Discount Notes Borrowing 09-Sep-21 16-Sep-21 16-Sep-51 ZAR 210.00 BNP Paribas SEK 2 billion Fixed Rate Social Bond Borrowing 10-Sep-21 17-Sep-21 17-Sep-26 SEK 2,000.00 Swedbank MXN 91 million "Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa'' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 15-Sep-21 28-Oct-21 10-Nov-26 MXN 91.00 Tokai Tokyo IDR 20 billion 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 22-Sep-21 29-Nov-21 30-Nov-26 IDR 20,000.00 Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank USD 75 million Fixed Rates Notes Borrowing 24-Sep-21 02-Nov-21 02-Nov-26 USD 75.00 CastleOak AUD 50 million 'Integrate Africa' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 28-Sep-21 08-Oct-21 20-Jun-31 AUD 50.00 Citigroup Global Market AUD 25 million Kangaroo Green Bond_Tap 2 Borrowing 29-Sep-21 07-Oct-21 15-Dec-31 AUD 25.00 BNP Paribas USD 50 million "Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa'' Fixed Rate Notes Borrowing 30-Sep-21 08-Oct-21 01-Nov-25 USD 50.00 Wells Fargo Bank

ECP transactions

The Bank did not execute any ECP transaction during the Quarter.

Matured bonds

The Bank redeemed in full the following amounts in respect of its primary obligations during the Quarter:

Description Trade Date Value Date Maturity Date Amount Redeemed (million) IDR 40 billion Fixed Rate Notes 15-May-17 5-Jul-17 6-Jul-21 IDR 40,000.00 USD 200mm 2.310% Fixed Rate SRI Notes (Infrastructure Bond) 03-Jul-14 14-Jul-14 14-Jul-21 USD 200.00 ZAR 24 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 01-Jul-17 13-Jul-17 14-Jul-21 ZAR 24.00 INR 60 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 01-Jul-17 13-Jul-17 14-Jul-21 INR 60.00 US$ 1bn Global Bond 19-Jul-16 26-Jul-16 26-Jul-21 USD 1,000.00 INR 92 million Notes 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' 19-Jun-18 26-Jul-18 27-Jun-21 INR 92.00 USD 38.65 million, Fixed Rate Notes 2 08-Mar-17 22-Mar-17 30-Jul-21 USD 38.65 TRY 35 million Fixed Rate Notes 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' 29-May-19 30-Jul-19 30-Jul-21 TRY 35.00 ZAR 500 million Fixed Rate Notes 14-Jun-16 21-Jun-16 01-Aug-21 ZAR 500.00 JPY 100 million Dual Currency Notes 20-Oct-16 14-Nov-16 01-Aug-21 JPY 100.00 JPY 500 million PRDC Notes 14-Jun-01 21-Jun-01 02-Aug-21 JPY 500.00 TRY 8 million Fixed Rate Notes 03-Jul-18 31-Jul-18 02-Aug-21 TRY 8.00 GHS 92 million Zero Coupon Notes 28-Jul-16 04-Aug-16 04-Aug-21 GHS 92.00 IDR 36 billion Fixed Rate Notes 14-Jun-17 08-Aug-17 09-Aug-21 IDR 36,000.00 BRL 4.9 million Fixed Rate Notes 14-Jun-17 08-Aug-17 09-Aug-21 BRL 4.90 MXN 19 million Fixed Rate Notes 28-Jun-17 08-Aug-17 09-Aug-21 MXN 19.00 RUB 60 million Fixed Rate Notes 28-Jun-17 08-Aug-17 09-Aug-21 RUB 60.00 JPY 10 billion one time Callable Notes 26-Jul-01 16-Aug-01 16-Aug-21 JPY 10,000.00 JPY 1 billion PRDC Notes 23-May-01 06-Jun-01 20-Aug-21 JPY 1,000.00 JPY 1 billion Bermuda Callable HRDC Notes 03-Aug-01 23-Aug-01 23-Aug-21 JPY 1,000.00 INR 600 million Fixed Rate Notes 10-Aug-17 23-Aug-17 23-Aug-21 INR 600.00 INR 93 million Fixed Rate Notes 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' 23-Jul-18 24-Aug-18 27-Aug-21 INR 93.00 USD 5.5 million BWP FX-Linked Notes 21-Aug-19 06-Aug-19 06-Aug-21 USD 5.50 MXN 20 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 03-Aug-18 06-Sep-18 07-Sep-21 MXN 20.00 ZAR 50 million 'Improve the Quality of the Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 31-Aug-18 10-Sep-18 10-Sep-21 ZAR 50.00 BRL 7.9 million Fixed Rate Notes 20-Jul-17 12-Sep-17 13-Sep-21 BRL 7.90 TRY 85 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Zero Coupon Notes 31-Jul-19 12-Sep-19 13-Sep-21 TRY 85.00 INR 87 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 02-Aug-17 14-Sep-17 15-Sep-21 INR 87.00 NZD 70 million Deep Discount Fixed Rate Notes 23-Aug-11 21-Sep-11 21-Sep-21 NZD 70.00 ZAR 600 million Deep Discount Fixed Rate Notes 25-Aug-11 21-Sep-11 21-Sep-21 ZAR 600.00 NGN 3.5 billion FX-Linked Notes 15-Sep-16 22-Sep-16 22-Sep-21 NGN 3,500.00 US$ 1billion Global Bond 16-Sep-14 23-Sep-14 23-Sep-21 USD 1,000.00 INR 96 million 'Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa' Fixed Rate Notes 21-Aug-18 27-Sep-18 28-Sep-21 INR 96.00

Matured ECP transactions

No ECP transactions matured during the Quarter.

Buyback transactions

The Bank did not execute any buyback during the Quarter.

Callable bonds

No call exercise during the Quarter.

2. Attached hereto please find a soft copy of the Bank's financial statement for the period ending 30 September 2021.

3. With regards to Section 288.2(a)(3) of Regulation AFDB the Bank states that:

No material modifications or amendments of any exhibits previously filed with the Commission under any statute were made during the Quarter.

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 288.4(a) of Regulation AFDB, this Report has been signed on behalf of the African Development Bank by the undersigned who is a duly authorized officer thereof.

Yours Faithfully,

Hassatou Diop N'Sele

Treasurer