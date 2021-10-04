Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) in the Horn of Africa - P161067

The development objective of the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) for Kenya is to improve access to basic social services, expand economic opportunities, and enhance environmental management for communities hosting refugees in the target areas in the Recipient's territory. The project comprises of five components. The first component, social and economic infrastructure and services will specifically support improvements...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

