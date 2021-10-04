Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) in the Horn of Africa - P161067

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) for Kenya is to improve access to basic social services, expand economic opportunities, and enhance environmental management for communities hosting refugees in the target areas in the Recipient's territory. The project comprises of five components. The first component, social and economic infrastructure and services will specifically support improvements...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aADLER S A : has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio
EQ
01:54aAsian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:54aPRESS RELEASE : Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio
DJ
01:52aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:52aWESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
DJ
01:51aENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:50aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
DJ
01:50aNHOA : Trading Update
BU
01:49aExplanatory Brief for Exchanges (Demutualisation and Merger) (Amendment) Bill
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
3News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
4Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
5Delta Air's ticket sales improve, reinstates initial Q3 revenue view

HOT NEWS