Devin S. Sikes Reappointed to US Roster for CMA Chapter 10 Disputes

04/02/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
(Washington, D.C.) - Akin Gump international trade counsel Devin S. Sikes has been reappointed to the U.S. roster for U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Chapter 10 disputes, that is, resolving appeals challenging antidumping and countervailing duty determinations.

In 2020, he was appointed for a one-year term, subject to reappointment, to what was then the U.S. roster for North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Chapter 19 disputes (learn more here).

USMCA's Chapter 10 involves trade remedies and dispute settlement in cases where imports contribute to what is termed 'serious injury' or the threat thereof. Among the subjects covered in Chapter 10 are antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, as well as cooperation in combating duty evasion.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers and advisors in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

# # #

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
