Devo Platform Selected to Power New EclecticIQ XDR

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with EclecticIQ to power their revolutionary XDR with the Devo Platform. With Devo supporting EclecticIQ’s intelligence-led threat hunting, multi-customer SOC workflow, and EDR capabilities, organizations will be able to implement a turnkey, 100% cloud-based SOC solution with ease.



“I am pleased and excited that EclecticIQ has chosen to partner with Devo on their new XDR offering,” said Upesh Patel, SVP of Corporate Development at Devo. “Service providers across the board have been waiting for a turnkey solution that provides multi-tenant capabilities and scalability within a robust platform allowing them to automate security detection and response for their customers who choose not to manage their own SOC.”

Organizations leveraging EclecticIQ XDR – including enterprises and service providers such as DFIR / IR consultants and MSSPs – will benefit from the Devo cloud-native platform that equips security teams with intelligent context, analyst-first workflows, and seamless integrations. With Devo behind the EclecticIQ offering, SOC teams can worry less about keeping up with exploding data volumes and tool fatigue, and instead focus more on defending against the constantly expanding threat landscape and advanced adversaries.

“Digitalization and cloud adoption are expanding the attack surface for nearly every organization while adversaries continue to become more sophisticated every day,” says Joep Gommers, CEO at EclecticIQ. “Our XDR solution and partnership with Devo addresses both issues for service providers and their customers. We’re changing the game by bringing together forensic-depth endpoint visibility, intelligence-led detection, hunting, and response through EclecticIQ and the cloud-scale logging and security analytics of Devo.”

The new EclecticIQ XDR offering, powered by Devo, will be made available for beta in Q3 2021, with general availability planned for Q4 2021. For information in participating in the beta program, visit: https://go.eclecticiq.com/products/xdr/beta-program

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, enables security and operations teams to realize the full potential of all their data to empower bold, confident action when it matters most. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ is a global threat intelligence, hunting and response technology provider.

EclecticIQ helps governments, large enterprises and service providers manage threat intelligence, create situational awareness and adopt an intelligence-led cybersecurity approach. Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ operates globally with offices across Europe, North America, and via value-add partners. More info: www.eclecticiq.com .

