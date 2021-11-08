Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Devolution has recently announced a platform for Collect, Earn and Win. Devolution takes you on a journey far into space, on the moon planet of Callisto which is populated by these unique, never seen creatures with unique abilities. Join in the adventure, explore Callisto and collect your favorite Evomons, train and evolve!





Figure 1: Devolution Announces a Revolutionary platform for Collect, Earn and Win





What is Devolution?

Devolution is the next gem METAVERSE. Devolution is an online 3D PVE/PVP/P2E game that connects players across the world. The players can fight each other with their Evomons. Not only these Evomons will be free in the game, but there will be multiple evolution forms for each Evomon, some of which can be purchased from the In-Game store which will automatically award you an NFT.

Devolution plans to host their own NFT marketplace in the near future. Players can also grab the NFTs through the devolution box, raffles, or by trading. There are currently three rarity levels for Evomons: Normal, Rare, and Very Rare.

Why is Devolution bound to succeed?

Gaining popular attention early on with the release of $DeVo, an online game where people buy and sell cats that continually have different combinations of genes leading to rare or desirable appearances.

Many games have been released since then with similar concepts, allowing people to purchase game items as if they were trading cards packs. These successful games illustrate the economic potential that $DeVo will create for games based on it. The Idea behind NFT is not new but was coined when $DeVo became one of the best-selling apps, showing how individuals might want to collect certain types of tokens rather than just be able to exchange them as fungible tokens.

Games like Devolution provide another utility to these NFTs. It gives the people something else to collect outside the traditional cards while providing a level of uniqueness among each item being sold within the Marketplace.

Devolution has already released four of their Evomons: Flokimon, Verdomon, Metamon and Trustmon. Each of these Evomons has three different evolutions; some Evomons will also have special evolution that goes beyond the Legendary Evolution.

Tokenomics and supply:

With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 $DeVo tokens, there is a total of 10 percent buy tax and a sell tax of 12 percent that further breaks down into:

Buy TAX 10 Percent:

5 percent goes to the development and marketing

1.5 percent will be used for In-game Rewards

3.5 percent will be sent to liquidity to keep it stable

Sell TAX 12 Percent:

4 percent goes to the development and Marketing

1.5 percent will be used for In-game rewards

4 percent will be sent to liquidity to keep it stable

2.5 percent will be used for Buybacks

Devostore, Devonator & Devolution box

Devostore will be the in-game store where players can buy items that pushes the attributes of an Evomon. The Items can be purchased by paying with $DeVo tokens, which will be burned.

Devonator will provide a breeding function to the player where they can put 2 Evomons to acquire a new random Evomon. It will be a random mechanism, so luck will play a big role in receiving a stronger Evomon.

The Devolution box will offer the players a magic swap. It will allow a trade function where two players can put their NFTs or their Evomons and they will be swapped, both players' input will be anonymous, and swaps will happen according to the rarity level of the Evomon/NFT that was placed in the devolution box.

What's in the Future?



The team has big plans ranging from 3D games to the Metaverse, putting emphasis on quality, the team strives to deliver only high-quality games developed using unity and unreal engine. The team spent 10 months planning this game and has already been 2 months in development. They plan to compete with gems like Axie infinity and Binamon. They plan to create 3D NFTs inspired by Digimon. The team has already hired marketing companies that are cooperating in the public outreach and they are also in talks about listing on some well-known exchanges. The potential of multiplication is very high. Call it, Next safemoon .

Devolution is currently in the presale phase and you can win a whitelist spot by participating in their Sweepwidget contest (check the attached links for more information). After the whitelisted presale you have the chance to contribute in the public presale. Devolution presale will take place on November 12, 2021.

Sweep Widget: https://sweepwidget.com/view/38254-5x31rw2p

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Game_Devolution

Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/devolution_game%20

Telegram - https://t.me/DevolutionOfficial

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/devolutionofficial/

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSflCq0w-w22DTYmxXUodw/featured

Media Details



Company: Devolution GmbH (soon)

Email: service@devolution-world.com

Website: https://devolution-world.com/

PR Contact:



Dave Ruiz

Dave@CryptoKidFinance.Com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102501